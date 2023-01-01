2023 Rose Bowl: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

No. 8 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 11 Penn State (10-2)

Kickoff: Monday, 3 p.m. MST

Venue: Rose Bowl

TV: ESPN

Livestream: espn.com

Radio: KALL 700

Series: First meeting

Weather: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s and a 20% chance of rain.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes have dropped three consecutive bowl games — the 2018 Holiday Bowl to Northwestern; the 2019 Alamo Bowl to Texas; and the 2022 Rose Bowl to Ohio State. Utah’s last bowl victory came in the 2017 Heart of Dallas Bowl over West Virginia. The Utes are 1-3 vs. the Big Ten in bowl games.

For Penn State: The Nittany Lions are playing in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2017, when they gave up 473 yards of offense to quarterback Sam Darnold in a 52-49 setback to USC. Penn State has lost seven straight games to teams that are ranked.

What to watch for

This is a showdown between two teams that are almost mirror images. Both programs stake their reputation on being physical in the trenches and possess a strong running game.

Utah has overcome conference losses to UCLA and Oregon, as well as injuries to key players like tight ends Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid and defensive end Van Fillinger. The Utes managed to return to the Pac-12 championship game, throttling then-No. 4 USC 47-24. With that, Utah claimed back-to-back league titles and another Rose Bowl berth. The Utes are seeking their first Rose Bowl win.

Penn State didn’t capture the Big Ten title, with its only losses coming at the hands of No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State. Because the league champion Wolverines, and the Buckeyes, earned spots in the College Football Playoff, the Lions have made their way to Pasadena.

Penn State’s offense is led by a veteran quarterback, Sean Clifford, and two talented freshmen running backs, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The Nittany Lions rank No. 19 nationally in scoring offense (35.8 ppg) and No. 9 in scoring defense (9 ppg).

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford takes a snap during practice ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Utah, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Key player

Sean Clifford, Penn State quarterback: The senior has completed 210 of 330 passes for 2,543 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. For his career, he’s thrown for 10,382 yards with 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

Quotable

“It’s a physical team that we’re playing. They’re well-coached. They’re very committed to the run game with two freshman backs. … They’re very balanced with those two guys getting the majority of the carries. A veteran quarterback and they play tough defense. So there’s a lot of similarities between the two teams.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“I think there’s a ton of similarities in terms of the way we’re built on offense, defense and special teams, trying to play complementary football. They’ve been pretty strong over coach Whittingham’s career on the defensive side of the ball. It’s what they’ve hung their hat on. I would say we’ve been built the same way. Here are teams with veteran quarterbacks and have had better years offensively. It’s going to be a challenge. I think it should be a great game. I think we match up really well against each other.” — Penn State coach James Franklin

2022 results

Sept. 3 — Florida 29, Utah 26

Sept. 10 — Utah 73, Southern Utah 7

Sept. 17 — Utah 35, San Diego State 7

Sept. 24 — Utah 34, Arizona State 13

Oct. 1 — Utah 42, Oregon State 16

Oct. 8 — UCLA 42, Utah 32

Oct. 15 — Utah 43, USC 42

Oct. 27 — Utah 21, Washington State 17

Nov. 5 — Utah 45, Arizona 20

Nov. 12 — Utah 42, Stanford 7

Nov. 19 — Oregon 20, Utah 17

Nov. 26 — Utah 63, Colorado 21

Dec. 2 — Utah 47, USC 24