How No. 8 Utah overcame adversity to return to Rose Bowl — now, can the Utes win it?

PASADENA — A month-and-a-half ago, on a bitter-cold night in Eugene at Autzen Stadium, Oregon handed Utah a bitter setback.

At that point, it appeared the Utes’ hopes and dreams of repeating as Pac-12 champions and earning another Rose Bowl berth had flat-lined.

How does the Holiday Bowl or Alamo Bowl sound?

Amid a season that began with a disappointing loss at The Swamp against Florida, and also featured a humbling setback at UCLA — at Rose Bowl Stadium — thanks to dogged resiliency and a series of fortunate events involving other teams in the league, No. 8 Utah has found its way back to the Rose Bowl as Pac-12 champions.

While the Utes were the Pac-12 preseason favorites, they took a circuitous path to end up here again.

Utah collides with No. 11 Penn State Monday (3 p.m. MST, ESPN) in the Granddaddy of Them All.

“It’s been an interesting ride to say the least. We suffered some setbacks right at the onset of the season, not playing very well down in Florida. Then we had the UCLA game and the Oregon game,” said coach Kyle Whittingham. “Those were the negatives of the season. The positives were, our team responded virtually every single time our back was to the wall. Our guys responded and were able to get things done. I’m proud of the way they handled the adversity. They showed a great deal of resiliency. They kept fighting and kept playing. And when all was said and done, and the smoke had cleared, here we are at the Rose Bowl.”

Yes, the Utes are here.

But can they accomplish what they couldn’t last year? That is, emerge victorious in the Rose Bowl?

“Everyone always says, ‘The Rose Bowl is once in a lifetime.’ But for us, we’re fortunate enough to do it two times,” said safety Cole Bishop. “Being able to go back and change the outcome and being able to say that we’re Rose Bowl winners is something that’s important to me.”

Rose Bowl Rose Bowl Game

No. 8 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 11 Penn State (10-2)



Monday, 3 p.m. MST



Rose Bowl



Pasadena, California



TV: ESPN



Radio: ESPN 700







Quarterback Cam Rising, who hails from nearby Ventura, is, once again, playing in the Rose Bowl. He knows how it feels to lose this game, when the Utes fell to Ohio State 48-45 last Jan. 1. Now he wants to experience a win.

“It means the world. Watching this game every year, it’s been my favorite bowl game ever since I was a kid,” he said. “To be on that podium, holding up that trophy, is something I’ve always dreamed about. I hope to find out what it feels like.”

Wide receiver Devaughn Vele is confident that it’s Utah’s time to be Rose Bowl champions.

“It’s going to be amazing. That’s the only outcome I see in my head. That’s what I want to happen. Our second time being here — not a lot of people can say that they’ve been to two Rose Bowls, let alone back-to-back Rose Bowls,” he said.

“Obviously, we want a different outcome this year. That’s the only thing that’s pushing us right now. We want to win. We know what it felt like when we lost in the Rose Bowl last year. We don’t want that same feeling. We want the feeling of being on the other end, where we’re celebrating and the confetti is falling down on us.”

A lot happened between heart-wrenching, early-season losses and the confetti falling down after a 47-24 thumping of USC in the Pac-12 championship game a month ago.

How have the Utes been able to bounce back from all the adversity they’ve dealt with?

“I think a lot of that is attributed to the personality and the culture of the Utah football program which all starts with the head football coach, and our guys are very resilient,” said offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig. “We have a veteran crew. We’ve got a leader in our quarterback, No. 7. Cam Rising does a great job, is very resilient, has been through so much in his career, and that guy finds a way to scratch and claw his way back every day, every week, every game. Look forward to watching him play (Monday).”

Utah quarterbacks Cameron Rising (7) and Bryson Barnes (16) walk to practice ahead of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Carson, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

All season long, Rising has expressed that he and his teammates have “unwavering belief,” even in the face of massive challenges.

“We understood that the odds were against us after that loss against Oregon. We also understood that there was still a chance. And when there’s still a chance, we’re going to keep doing everything we can to make the most of our opportunity so when that chance comes, we’ll be ready for it,” Vele said.

“We understood that it was going to take everything that we had. And not only that, the stars had to align, and they did. One thing I’m really proud of is, when we got the chance, it wasn’t ‘You only got in because of the other teams. You wouldn’t be ready to play in the championship game because you lost to Oregon and it was a fluke that you beat USC the first time.’ No. We came in there and we dominated and showed everybody that we’re a team that no matter what adversity hits us, we’re always prepared and we’re always going to hit it back in the mouth. I’m very proud of this team, that we were able to overcome that this year.”

Whittingham credits the players for their ability to persevere.

“We have lot of great leadership on this football team, guys that have been through a lot,” he said. “It didn’t surprise us at all but it’s good to see it happen.”

“To win a Rose Bowl and make history would be more than I can even explain. With all the hard work the guys have put in this year, it would mean a lot to end the year with a nice Rose Bowl win.” — Utah offensive lineman Keaton Bills

Utah knows that it will likely confront adversity again during the Rose Bowl against the Nittany Lions. But the Utes say they’re ready for it when it comes.

“I can speak for everyone on the team. Last year it wasn’t the best feeling walking away from that game with a loss,” said tight end Thomas Yassmin. “It’s a game that has so much prestige and tradition throughout college football, last year it was awesome to be able to get here. We want to get this ‘W’ and we want to walk away with the same feeling we had in the Pac-12 championship game. We want to get another first, historic win for the program.”

“To win a Rose Bowl and make history would be more than I can even explain,” said offensive lineman Keaton Bills. “With all the hard work the guys have put in this year, it would mean a lot to end the year with a nice Rose Bowl win.”

This time, Utah has taken an even more determined approach to this game.

“Because it’s our second time around, I feel like we’ve already experienced everything. We’re not as big-eyed about it,” said linebacker Karene Reid. “Everyone just wants to get the trophy. That’s the one thing we didn’t get from the experience last year. The vibe from the coaches at practice (this week) was a lot more business-like than I remember.”

Whittingham said “the season is a success regardless” of the outcome, pointing to the back-to-back Pac-12 championships.

“We talked about that all season that getting to the top is one thing but staying on top is another,” Whittingham said. “It’s a bigger challenge and it’s harder to sustain success than get there the first time, and I think our guys did a great job of taking that to heart. So here we are back again. But yeah, if we were able to pull out a win, that would be another big step in the right direction for us.”

Yes, the Utes are back here at the Rose Bowl. This time, they might as well win it.