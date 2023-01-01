Could inclement weather play a factor for Utah, Penn State in Rose Bowl?

LOS ANGELES — It’s one of the most iconic scenes, and settings, in college football — the balmy temperatures and the sun splashing on the San Gabriel Mountains on or around New Year’s Day at the historic Rose Bowl.

But the past few days, it has rained a bunch in Southern California. In fact, a flash flood warning was issued in parts of the Los Angeles area this weekend.

On Saturday, when Utah and Penn State posed for their team photos in front of the stadium, and the famed Rose Bowl sign, they did so during a steady rain.

Inclement weather for the Rose Parade, and the Rose Bowl, is rare. It’s only happened 10 times, according to historians. The Rose Bowl hasn’t experienced pouring rain during a game since 1955, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The forecast for Monday’s game, as of Saturday evening, is mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is leaving nothing to chance. His team has been preparing this week for wet weather on Monday.

“We have what we call wet-ball mechanics — the specialists, the quarterbacks, the receivers, anybody that handles the ball, we have periods in practice where we douse the ball with water. Soak it up,” he said. “We get them used to handling that. We don’t want to do it too much but you’ve got to be prepared in the event that we get some rain and some wetness on the ball. That’s standard procedure for us all year long. We check the weather reports. Anytime there’s a chance of weather, we incorporate that into the week’s practice.”

Last year when the Utes were at the Rose Bowl, it rained constantly in the days leading up to the matchup with Ohio State.

But on game day, the sun was shining gloriously — just like it does almost every year.

