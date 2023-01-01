Facebook Twitter
Why ‘AGT’ stars Kodi Lee, Terry Fator are returning to the show

‘America’s Got Talent’ is bringing back former winners, finalists and fan favorites to compete for the ultimate title of ‘AGT All-Star’

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Kodi Lee, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews celebrate in the finale episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Kodi Lee, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews celebrate in the finale episode of “America’s Got Talent.” Lee, who won Season 14 of “AGT,” is returning to “AGT: All-Stars,” which premieres Jan. 2.

Trae Patton, NBC

America’s Got Talent” is bringing back former winners, finalists and fan favorites to compete for the ultimate title of “AGT All-Star.”

What is ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’?

“America’s Got Talent: All Stars” will feature standout contestants from “AGT” and other “Got Talent” franchises from around the world competing against each other for the “All-Star” title, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

While most of the 60 acts are from fairly recent seasons of the “Got Talent” shows, there are a few throwbacks — like ventriloquist Terry Fator from Season 2.

Highlights from the roster of 60 acts include:

When does ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ air?

“America’s Got Talent: All Stars” premieres Monday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. MST on NBC.

Each episode will feature 10 acts. Five acts total will receive a Golden Buzzer from the show’s judges to advance to the finale. Votes from “AGT” super fans will determine the remaining six acts in the finale, according to the news release.

For the finale, the show’s super fans will vote on the top 11 acts to determine the “all-star” winner.

