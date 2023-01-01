In battle against Penn State and Big Ten, Utah is carrying the Pac-12 banner in the Rose Bowl

PASADENA — This is the Rose Bowl.

The Granddaddy of Them All.

There shouldn’t be a need for any added motivation to play in this game.

But bubbling beneath the surface, this is the Pac-12 — No. 8 Utah — against the Big Ten — No. 11 Penn State — squaring off Monday (3 p.m., MST, ESPN) in Pasadena.

The two conferences are longstanding rivals that have, for decades, sent their respective champs to this New Year’s showdown.

The Utes and the Nittany Lions will be carrying the banner for their conferences in Pasadena.

But with changes in the College Football Playoff coming, this might be the last time for this traditional matchup in the Rose Bowl.

Both leagues like to tout their competitiveness and high level of play. Bragging rights are on the line.

In Saturday’s CFP semifinals, the Big Ten lost both games. No. 3 TCU of the Big 12 knocked off No. 2 Michigan while No. 4 Ohio State fell short of beating No. 1 Georgia.

So, in a sense, the Utes and the Nittany Lions are carrying the banner for their respective conferences.

But do conference rivalries matter anymore?

Or do they matter more, considering that in 2024, USC and UCLA are moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten?

The Big Ten slapped two big losses on the Pac-12 last summer when the Trojans and Bruins announced their intentions to bolt.

Meanwhile, Utah is 1-3 all-time in bowl games against the Big Ten, including last year’s loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Monday, the Utes are hoping to improve on that record — and hand the Big Ten a loss on a big stage.