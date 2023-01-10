High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, including narrow wins by Fremont, Pleasant Grove

In a matchup between two of Region 1’s top squads, it was Fremont that came out on top, 54-53, thanks to some opportune offensive possessions and staunch defensive play.

Boston Hadley hit a bucket with just over a minute remaining to give the Silverwolves a two point advantage and then two strong defensive stands sealed the game late. The clutch bucket gave Hadley his only points of the night. Junior Hunter Hansen led the way for Fremont, scoring a game-high 22 points — his sixth 20-point game of the season.

With the win Fremont improved to 2-0 to open play in Region 1 and handed the Lancers their first region loss.

“This team is finding ways to win ball games late,” Fremont coach Corey Melaney said. “Late game execution, taking care of the ball and rebounding were huge in the victory.”

Trailing by four heading into the fourth quarter, Brighton outscored Highland 17-12 in the final minutes to secure a narrow 49-48 victory Tuesday night. The win gave the Bengals a valuable victory in what looks to be a competitive Region 6 field.

Nash Matheson and Bradley Easton led the way for Brighton, scoring 18 and 11 points, respectively. Highland’s Nathan Johnsen scored a game-high 20 points.

With the result, Brighton moved to 9-4 overall, while Highland fell to 7-6 on the year.

“It was a defensive battle tonight and both teams defended at a high level. It was back and forth all night and we were fortunate to have the ball the last possession. Credit to our guys for staying the course and playing the next possession,” said Brighton coach Tim Gardner.

Enterprise and South Sevier— two of the 2A classification’s top teams — kicked off their region campaigns by going head-to-head Tuesday night. They needed overtime, but the Wolves came alive over the game’s final minutes to secure a 75-67 victory that could end up being key later on in the season.

Enterprise outscored the Rams 14-6 in the overtime period. Sophomore center Treyson Whitman scored a game- and season-high 23 points to lead the way for the Wolves. Austin Thomas also chipped in 18 points for Enterprise.

“It was a great back and forth game, we were fortunate to beat a really good South Sevier team,” Enterprise coach Bud Randall said. “We were able to make a few clutch shots in the overtime to give us the win.”

Following three quarters of trading the lead back-and-forth, Pleasant Grove (7-6) pulled ahead late to get a big win over Riverton, which came into the game with a 9-3 record.

The Vikings limited the Silverwolves to just seven fourth-quarter points, allowing them to squeak by for the narrow 54-52 victory. After the first quarter, it looked like Pleasant Grove was going to cruise, as it led 18-8 after the opening minutes. But Riverton stormed back to tie the game at halftime and even carry a three-point lead into the final quarter of play.

Austin Simon hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute remaining to give the Vikings the points it needed to secure the victory. A potentially game-winning 3-pointer from Riverton fell short at the buzzer.

“It was nice to come out tonight and compete for 32 minutes against a very good team, especially after playing so poorly last Friday. (Underclassmen) Austin Simon and Ryan Hadley both made major contributions. That was great to see,” said Pleasant Grove coach Randy McAllister.

After a hot start from Salem Hills hit them in the mouth early, the Cedar Valley Aviators — who trailed by nine after the first quarter — used a 25-13 scoring advantage in the fourth period to pull away late and pick up their ninth victory of the season Tuesday night by a score of 80-73.

The Aviator trio of Jax Allen (29 points), Ty Christensen (24 points) and Cole Roberts (21 points) combined to score 74 of Cedar Valley’s 80 points. The win gives Cedar Valley a momentum boost as the team kicks off its region play on Friday at Uintah.

“At halftime we knew we had to try and slow down their shooters to give us a chance to get the lead,” Cedar Valley coach Blake Pugmire said. “I told them to just keep sharing the ball, draw power plays and find the open man. Our guys did a great job in the fourth quarter of trusting each other to make the right play and hit open shots.”

