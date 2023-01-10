High school girls wrestling: The best of Utah girls wrestling faced off at the Ross Brunson All-Star Dual

The top wrestling talent showed out Tuesday night at the Ross Brunson All-Star Dual.

Westlake’s Lizzie Raleigh still has not been scored on this season after taking down defending 3A state champion, Hailey Boderick from Grantsville. Raleigh is ranked third nationally in her weight class and showed her wrestling prowess in tonight’s match.

“This whole season I haven’t been scored on so I was definitely trying to keep that up throughout the match, but I also wanted to get a good mat-time in,” said Raleigh.

“I think most of my matches have ended first round and I want to get my cardio up again for offseason freestyle so I thought, ‘Let’s go all three rounds, let’s see what I can do, work some new stuff,’ and I was trying to get a tech pin, but I couldn’t get the pin at the last second.

“But coming in with my fourth all-stars match was pretty surreal and winning in such a dominant way, which I haven’t been able to do in past years, is just really exciting.”

In the 190 pound weight class, we also saw two-time 6A state champion Cheyenne Ruiz from Taylorsville take down Canyon View’s Tilisa Matakaiongo.

“I feel like my standing game has been a lot better, been able to get wrist control. Went for a headlock and have definitely been working on that and have gotten a lot better. I really wanted to pin her, so I’m glad that worked out,” said Ruiz.

In the 135 pound weight class, two powerhouses faced off. Two-time state champion Celeste DeToles faced defending 1A-3A state champion Nya Jolley.

DeToles got an early 3-0 lead, but Rich’s Jolley kept her cool and took the win.

“Straight off the bat I thought, ‘You got to belly down, she got that double,’ and I couldn’t breathe for a second, but I thought, ‘I got to move.’ It was nice to reset and then I’ve been working on moving really fast on bottom, so I liked my performance there,” said Jolley.

“This past Saturday I faced a girl who beat (Celeste DeToles), and I went all six rounds with that girl and lost 3-1, and she got pinned in the second period so I thought, ‘I could beat her,’ I was totally chill and knew that this was for fun.

“This whole thing is for the experience, it’s to recognize the hard work so I just wanted to enjoy it and do my best.”

And finally Maple Mountain’s Aurelia Ramos overcame a 20 pound weight disadvantage to beat Sydnee Nielson from Bear River 9-4.

“First off, it’s an honor, it’s really great to be here. I know a lot of the boys and girls wrestlers so it’s really fun to see them compete, especially guys and girls who haven’t seen each other much this season. Really cool environment and I love what they’ve done,” said Ramos.

“My match specifically was a good match, but I could’ve done a little better. I was wrestling up, I’m 170 and she was 190 so there were a few things that didn’t work as I had planned but she was a tough battle, and it was really fun.”

100 Pounds

Payton Gines, Syracuse def. Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise, 7-1

Kristina Kent, Davis def. Sadie Hardy, Bear River, fall 3:04

105 Pounds

Julia Kay, Canyon View def. Emeri Mortimer, Springville, fall 2:54

Keagan Grange, Ridgeline def. Breann Ivie, Duchesne, fall 3:48

110 Pounds

Mattie Turnbow, Mountain Crest def. Shaynna Fillmore, South Sevier, fall 1:14

Chanley Green, Uintah def. Marlie Rigby, Layton, fall 0:55

115 Pounds

Aleena Navarrete, Weber def. Yvette Vargas, Juan Diego, 11-3

Rachel Camacho, American Leadership Academy def. Alexandra Ramirez, Enterprise, fall 0:55

Aleena Navarrette, Weber def. Ashley Cannon, Westlake, fall 3:30

120 Pounds

Jacie Shock, Mountain Crest def. Grace Holman, Juab, fall 3:32

Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills def. Kinsee Saling, North Sevier fall 1:13

125 Pounds

Emi Stahl, Ridgeline def. Kathryn DeGroot, Woods Cross, 8-5

Evie Davidson, Union def. Alexia Woods, Cedar Valley, fall 4:00

130 Pounds

Eastyn Nyman, Mountain Crest def. Kieran Mooney, Panguitch, fall 1:05

Bella Hernandez, Copper Hills def. Daeja Sundquist, Syracuse, 11-4

Eastyn Nyman, Mountain Crest def. Ava Krebs, Pleasant Grove, fall 5:59

135 Pounds

Isla Baeza, Mountain View def. Ayelen Alissa, Cedar, fall 4:29

Nya Jolley, Rich def. Celeste DeToles, Westlake, fall 3:33

140 Pounds

Hadlei Weaver, Juab def. Mika Anderson, Rich, fall 3:02

Abbie Trayhorn, Bear River def. Hailey Pigg, Westlake, fall 2:30

145 Pounds

Kimberlyn Fowers, Copper Hills def. Jazlyn Chandler, Rich, fall 1:07

Emma Carri, Uintah def. Rhees Hatch, Bear River, fall 0:54

155 Pounds

Hotaia Valeti, Springville def. Charlise Matsuda, Summit Academy, fall 2:32

Lizzie Raleigh, Westlake def. Hailey Broderick, Grantsville, fall 5:05

170 Pounds

Addison Kriegh, Tintic def. Gracie Howard, Mountain Crest, 2-0

170/190 Pounds

Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain def. Sydnee Nielson, Bear River, 9-4

190 Pounds

Cheyenne Ruiz, Taylorsville def. Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View, fall 3:50

235 Pounds

Bretlee Potter, Bear River def. Maitae Cardenas, Canyon View, fall 3:52

Kelikki Nau Rarick, Westlake def. Arianah Cowgur, Jordan, fall 5:43

