Biden preparing 2024 reelection campaign, sources say

President Joe Biden is readying the launch of his 2024 reelection campaign, media sources say. Democratic campaign advisers are already working on a plan for what the president needs to do to come away victorious, reports say.

Various sources have told The Hill the president is potentially planning to publicly announce his 2024 plans shortly before the State of the Union address in February. An official declaration will be made later in the spring.

Biden’s 2020 rival, former President Donald Trump, officially declared his entry in the presidential race last November. The two are on a collision course for a rematch unless other candidates win in the primaries.

Both men face the question of whether they will be too old to run in 2024. Biden will be 82 and Trump 78 on election day in 2024. The threat of younger candidates taking the limelight away from them might be one of the reasons they feel the need to announce their campaigns early and shore up support.

Biden used December and the first family’s Christmas vacation in St. Croix to consider whether to mount a reelection campaign. A source told NBC News that the advisors’ meetings with the president’s allies felt more like a “strategy session ahead of a campaign launch.”

“The same coalition President Biden built to expand the map for Democrats in 2020 powered our historic midterm wins, including unprecedented youth turnout,” White House spokesperson told the press late last November. “At the same time, the president galvanized independent voters with a message widely adopted across the party, highlighting the differences between his values and ultra MAGA Republicans’ agenda.”

Last Wednesday, the president visited transportation projects in Kentucky funded in part by his bipartisan infrastructure bill. Standing alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Biden said that he kept another of his campaign promises to build America back stronger.

A Democratic political strategist told the media it was exactly what a Biden campaign launch would look like. “The bipartisan infrastructure event this week is a good soft campaign launch for the president,” the strategist said.

As the Biden campaign is unveiled, the Democratic National Committee is taking point on attacking his potential GOP contenders, chief among them Trump and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

