Wednesday, January 11, 2023 
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ ... minus Kelly Clarkson. Where did the host go?

A number of guest hosts are filling in for Clarkson this week

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Kelly Clarkson on the set of “The Voice.” Clarkson is absent from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week.

Trae Patton, NBC

Those tuning in to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week will notice a major change: no Kelly Clarkson.

Who is hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ this week?

On Jan. 8, the show announced that a number of guest hosts would be filling in for Clarkson during the week, Country Living magazine reported.

So far, that has included long time “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel and actress/comedian Niecy Nash. Other guest hosts for the week include Andie MacDowell, “Coda” star Marlee Matlin and Nick Jonas, according to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Instagram page.

Where is Kelly Clarkson?

Clarkson has not made an official statement about her absence from the show this week. But the inaugural “American Idol” winner does have a number of upcoming projects, including being a coach on Season 23 of “The Voice,” which premieres March 6, and releasing an album this year, the Deseret News previously reported.

“This is an important album,” Clarkson recently told Variety. “I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It’s just been really healing.”

Season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered last September. The show has been given the coveted time slot previously held by Ellen DeGeneres, per Variety. This season features a wide range of guests — everyone from Hillary Clinton to first lady Jill Biden to Clarkson’s fellow “Voice” coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, the Deseret News previously reported.

