House Republicans watch ‘Bad Lip Reading’ videos from speaker race

House Republicans reportedly started their morning conference meeting Tuesday watching ‘Bad Lip Reading’ videos based on recordings captured by C-SPAN cameras of conversations between members on the House floor during the at-times contentious speaker race.

The four-day House speaker debate required all members to sit together for hours on the floor of the House of Representatives. This led to unusual images of hardline conservatives talking with those on the opposite end of the political spectrum, including self-described Democratic Socialists.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was filmed talking with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York between speaker votes. Comically, Bad Lip Reading dubbed their on-camera appearance with what they believe the conversation might have entailed.

What they were saying — trust me, I do this professionally. pic.twitter.com/ni6TX3Hq6a — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) January 4, 2023

The video quickly went viral as more of the nation tuned into the speaker race throughout the week. Ocasio-Cortez later told the press Gaetz was saying there were rumors that Rep. Kevin McCarthy might get the Democrats to abstain from voting to lower the threshold needed to win the speaker race.

Later another Republican, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, was seen talking with Ocasio-Cortez and that video was also turned into a Bad Lip Reading video.

The House Republican conference reportedly played a Bad Lip Reading video version of arguably the most tense moment of the speakers race. Late Friday night after a failed 14th ballot, McCarthy made his way up the aisle to talk with Gaetz and others who were blocking his path to victory.

The creators at @BadLipReading turned the conversation into a nonsensical conversation about gophers, doctors, cereal and an argument over “who brought the tiger.”

Everything changes once you know what McCarthy and Gaetz were actually saying#118thCongress #KevinMcCarthy #MattGaetz pic.twitter.com/8Yr7LCtioC — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) January 8, 2023

Although Gaetz was featured prominently in many of the videos captured by C-SPAN cameras, he doesn’t appear to mind.

Tuesday he introduced an amendment to House rules that would allow C-SPAN cameras to capture more candid moments on the House floor, which is usually not allowed after the opening day of Congress. However, support has been building to allow their cameras to capture floor debate similar to what was filmed over the nearly weeklong speaker debate.

“I’ve received a lot of feedback from constituents about how interesting it was and that you were able to see in real time how our government is functioning, what alliances are being created, what discussions are being had, what animated moments drive the action,” Gaetz told Fox News. “And the pool view of the Congress is antiquated and a little boomer-fied.”

Gaetz said he has talked with a number of his colleagues about the amendment who are all supportive of the greater transparency generated by allowing more cameras on the House floor.

