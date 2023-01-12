The Big Ten’s commissioner is leaving for a job in the NFL

On the heels of being involved in one of the most shocking changes in college sports in a long time, Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren is leaving the conference to become president and CEO of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, multiple outlets reported Thursday morning.

It had previously been reported that Warren was a candidate for the job, which will see him not have to move job locations too far, as Big Ten headquarters are about 45 minutes outside of downtown Chicago.

Warren, 59, will depart the Big Ten about six months after USC and UCLA stunned the college sports world by announcing that they will leave the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten, a move that will occur in 2024.

Warren worked in various jobs in the NFL for more than 20 years before being named Big Ten commissioner in June of 2019, replacing the retiring Jim Delany.

Warren was with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams from 1997-2000, the Detroit Lions from 2001-2003 and the Minnesota Vikings from 2005-2019 before becoming Big Ten commissioner.