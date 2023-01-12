Fisher-Price Rock ’n Play Sleeper is linked to 100 infant deaths, according to a renewed recall

Over the past 13 years, about 100 infant deaths haven been linked to the Fisher-Price Rock ’n Play sleeper. The product was recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in 2019, but this week, the organization made a repeated warning, urging parents not to use the product, reports The New York Times.

In April 2019, Fisher-Price recalled 4.7. million Rock ’n Play Sleepers after more than 30 infants died in the device, per CBS News.

In the years since the product was recalled, an additional 70 infant deaths have been linked to the product — totaling roughly 100 infant deaths tied to the sleeper, the CPSC reported on Monday.

“Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances,” the recall statement from the CPSC read.

The CPSC urges all parents and caregivers to stop using the product. Even though it is no longer available in retail stores, the product should not be donated or resold.

“Unfortunately, today’s announcement highlights the fact that these products are still in too many homes, and babies continue to be put at risk,” Alexander Hoehn-Saric wrote in a CPSC statement. “Remember that the safest place for a baby to sleep is a firm, flat surface without any blankets or pillows.”

Customers who purchased the Rock ’n Play after Oct. 12, 2018 are eligible for a refund after returning the product, according to Mattel’s website. Customers who purchased the product before that will be given a voucher from Mattel for the return. Mattel will pay for customers to ship back the product.

Similar products to the Rock ’n Play were also recalled

The CPSC also renewed a recall on a similar product, the Kids2 Rocking Sleeper, on Monday. The commission reported that 15 infant deaths are tied to the Kids2 Rocking Sleeper.

“Fisher-Price and Kids2 have had years to get their dangerous sleepers out of people’s homes and make their recalls effective, but they have utterly failed,” Oriene Shin, policy counsel at Consumer Reports, said in a statement. “It is alarming that they haven’t done more to prevent harm with infants’ lives on the line.”

In May, President Joe Biden signed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The act bans certain baby sleep products that are linked to roughly 200 infant deaths.