Collin Sexton set to return from hamstring injury for Jazz, Kelly Olynyk remains sidelined

After missing five straight games and a total of 12 this season due to a hamstring strain, Collin Sexton is set to return to the Utah Jazz rotation.

“I feel good and I’ll be back tomorrow,” Sexton said after practice Thursday. “Definitely excited to be back on the floor and I feel ready to go.”

“I appreciate them for doing that. Sometimes I just try to continue to go, go, go and I need someone to pull me back a little bit.” — Collin Sexton of the Jazz medical staff giving his injury time to heal

Sexton first injured his right hamstring early last month and was sidelined for seven consecutive games. He returned to action Dec. 22, but after a few days Sexton noticed that he wasn’t feeling 100% back to normal.

So, the Jazz medical team decided that rest was the best option for Sexton to get rid of any lingering effects of the injury.

“I appreciate them for doing that,” Sexton said of the medical staff. “Sometimes I just try to continue to go, go, go and I need someone to pull me back a little bit.”

After another five games of wearing street clothes and watching his team from the sideline, Sexton has been upgraded from “out” to “questionable” on the Jazz injury report, but he expects to return to action Friday when the Jazz host Orlando at Vivint Arena.

On Wednesday and Thursday the Jazz medical and training staff worked with Sexton to test the strength of his hamstring.

“We pushed it yesterday a lot,” he said. “We’ve been pushing it this past week and pushed again today. I feel good. I’m excited.”

Kelly Olynyk also recently reaggrevated an injury, but it’ll be a while before he returns to the court.

Olynyk suffered a left ankle sprain last month and missed four games. He’d been back in the lineup since Dec. 28, but turned the ankle in the Jazz’s loss in Memphis on Jan. 8.

“I think we’re anticipating it being a little bit longer than day-to-day,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said of Olynyk’s injury. “But as you guys know, with ankles, those things change very quickly.”

The Jazz said on Wednesday that Olynyk would continue treatment on the ankle and be reevaluated in a week.

After the Jazz play the Magic on Friday they’ll be at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday before heading to Minnesota to face Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves on Monday night.