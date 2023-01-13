What are the most points the Jazz have ever scored in a game?

The Utah Jazz have been in existence since 1979 and the franchise was in New Orleans for five years before that, but the record for the most points the team has ever scored in a game is very new.

The Jazz set a franchise record by scoring 154 points in a 49-point win over the Sacramento Kings on April 28, 2021, in Sacramento, California, just besting their previous franchise high of 153 set in the 1977-78 season when the team was in New Orleans.

The 49-point win is also the largest margin of victory in Jazz history. It bested a 48-point win the team had over the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.

Playing against the Kings without starting guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley because of injury, the Jazz were up by just three at 30-27 at the end of the first quarter, but they won the second quarter 46-17 to break the game open.

They followed that first half performance up by scoring 78 points in the second half to set the new franchise record, claiming it with 52.6 seconds left on a layup from seldom-used forward Jarrell Brantley.

No Jazzman really stole the show, as Bojan Bogdanovic led the way in scoring with 24 points, but all five starters and three bench players finished in double figures.

Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes both scored 18 points to lead the Kings, who were playing without guard De’Aaron Fox, as he was out due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.