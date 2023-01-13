‘Zoey 101’ movie sequel will premiere on Paramount+ in 2023, starring Jamie Lynn Spears

A movie based on the Nickelodeon sitcom “Zoey 101” is in the works to premiere on Paramount+ later this year, reports People magazine.

Driving the news: Many members of the original “Zoey 101” cast will return for the movie revival, “Zoey 102.”



Jamie Lynn Spears will reprise her role as Zoey Brooks and she will also executive produce the movie, per Deadline.

Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo) will also return for the movie, per Deadline.

According to Variety, the Pacific Coast Academy alumni will be reunited in the movie for a wedding.

What they’re saying: Fans shared mixed reviews about the “Zoey 101” revival, some of which are tied to the recent controversy surrounding Britney Spears , who is Jamie Lynn Spears’ older sister.

i hate her but i love zoey 101 so i'm conflicted — jelly (@spideyguell) January 12, 2023

An audience will not be returning for the ‘Zoey 101’ sequel movie starring Jamie Lynn Spears. pic.twitter.com/uoWRkALUBA — suki 🌹🚀 (@britneygasuki) January 12, 2023

the zoey 101 revival movie being titled zoey 102 is the type of lazy i am i can’t lie — lina (@evermoresivy) January 12, 2023

Details: “Zoey 101” ran on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. The series was cancelled around the time that Spears got pregnant with her first child, reports People magazine.

