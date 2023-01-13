Remember Mac McClung? He’s reportedly going to be in the NBA dunk contest in Utah

About six years ago, high school basketball player Mac McClung became an internet sensation thanks to his dunking ability and scoring prowess.

Since then, the 6-foot-2 McClung has played collegiately at Georgetown and Texas Tech (he was considering BYU when he transferred from Georgetown in 2020) and in the NBA G League for a few teams (he was the G League Rookie of the Year in 2021), with one game played for both the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.

Now, McClung, who currently plays in the G League for the Delaware Blue Coats (the Philadelphia 76ers’ affiliate) will reportedly be making NBA history in a way that hearkens back to what first made him famous.

On Friday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that McClung will be one of the participants in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at the league’s annual All-Star Weekend in February in Salt Lake City, making him the first G League player to ever participate in the contest.

The move to include McClung in the dunk contest comes as many of the NBA’s top stars have declined to participate in it over the years.

The dunk contest will take place on Feb. 18 along with the other All-Star Saturday competitions, with the All-Star Game to be played on Feb. 19.

Charania has previously reported that Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets third-year wing KJ Martin are also slated to be in the contest.

