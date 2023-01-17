These football games involving Utah teams made ESPN’s top 100 list for the 2022 season

2022 was a good year to be a Utah football fan.

Putting aside the Utes’ disappointing loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl, the team logged plenty of memorable performances both in Salt Lake City and on the road.

Utah football’s 2022 season was so scintillating that three of the team’s games made ESPN’s top 100 list. The Utes’ thriller against USC on Oct. 15 even cracked the top 10.

Here’s a look at which Utah games made ESPN’s top 100 list for the 2022 season, as well as the games from BYU, SUU and Weber State that also earned a spot.

Florida vs. Utah on Sept. 3

Utah’s first game of the season was one of its best, according to ESPN. The site ranked the team’s Sept. 3 loss to Florida as the 93rd best college football game of the 2022 season.

During the game, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson proved to be too much for the Utes, whose comeback efforts fell just short. The Gators won 29-26.

BYU vs. SMU on Dec. 17

BYU, on the other hand, was recognized by ESPN for how it wrapped up its season. The site praised the Cougars’ bowl game performance against SMU on Dec. 17, ranking the game no. 90 out of 100.

BYU won the New Mexico Bowl 24-23 after stopping a two-point conversion attempt with 8 seconds left on the clock.

Southern Utah vs. Western Illinois on Sept. 10

ESPN took pains to include plenty of smaller schools on its top 100 list, which helps explain how this Sept. 10 matchup made the cut. ESPN decided Southern Utah’s 17-10 win was the 68th best game of the season and highlighted the two scores in the final minute of the contest.

“The Leathernecks overcame a 10-0 deficit and tied the score with 54 seconds left, only to watch Justin Miller and Isaiah Wooden connect for a 73-yard game-winner 21 seconds later,” ESPN reported.

Montana State vs. Weber State on Oct. 22

Weber State’s Oct. 22 game against Montana State, which came in at No. 51 on the top 100 list, earned the distinction of being described as the most bizarre game of the 2022 season.

Here’s how ESPN summarized the contest, which Montana State won 43-38: “Weber State scored on a 100-yard kickoff return and a 91-yard punt return in the first quarter on the way to a 24-9 lead, but with help from 273 rushing yards from quarterback Tommy Mellott and four safeties (!!!!!), all from bad snaps, the Bobcats charged back to take a 43-24 lead. Game over? Nope! WSU scored twice and drove inside the MSU 30 in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs. Exhausting and delightful.”

Oregon vs. Utah on Nov. 19

Utah’s 20-17 loss to Oregon on Nov. 19 might be best remembered by Utah fans as the night when all hope of making the Pac-12 championship game felt lost, but ESPN thinks of it as the 44th best game of the 2022 season.

The article praised the Utes’ second half comeback efforts, but noted that the team was doomed by dropped passes and a late interception.

Utah vs. USC on Oct. 15

Utah’s big win against USC on Oct. 15 came in at No. 8 on the top 100 list. ESPN praised the Utes for taking risks during the major Pac-12 matchup, including by going for two after a touchdown during the final minute of regulation.

“What helps in winning a close game? Winning every fourth down: Utah went 3-for-3, USC went 0-for-2, and Utah won by one,” ESPN reported.