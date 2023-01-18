Traveling in the West? You should know about these deadly routes

The classic American road trip is one of many ways to appreciate the geographic diversity and beauty of the western half of the United States. Lying beneath the country’s highest mountain peaks, while simultaneously harboring lush forests and fierce deserts, the vast Western states have plenty of space to make for risky driving conditions.

While the sights of the American West are some of the world’s most unique, it may be helpful to know that some of the country’s most dangerous roads wind through the West. Here are some routes that travelers should be wary of when making a trek through the wild West:

Most dangerous roads in the West

I-17 — Phoenix, Arizona: Interstate 17 ranked as the fourth interstate in the country with the most traffic deaths, with 0.7 deaths per mile of highway. The city with the most deaths on that route is Phoenix, Arizona, with 39 traffic fatalities between 2016 and 2019, per data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that was analyzed by Teletrac Navman.

Interstate 17 ranked as the fourth interstate in the country with the most traffic deaths, with 0.7 deaths per mile of highway. The city with the most deaths on that route is Phoenix, Arizona, with 39 traffic fatalities between 2016 and 2019, per data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that was analyzed by Teletrac Navman. I-19 — Sahuarita, Arizona: NHTSA reported that Interstate 19 ranked among the country’s deadliest roads, coming in at ninth in the nation. I-19 has 0.631 deaths per mile of road, with Sahuarita, Arizona, having the most fatalities — nine — along that route.

NHTSA reported that Interstate 19 ranked among the country’s deadliest roads, coming in at ninth in the nation. I-19 has 0.631 deaths per mile of road, with Sahuarita, Arizona, having the most fatalities — nine — along that route. I-5 — Los Angeles, California: According to NHSTA data, Interstate 5, spanning from San Ysidro, California, to Los Angeles, has some of the country’s highest road fatality rates, with approximately 0.609 deaths per mile of highway.

Million Dollar Highway (Route 550) — Colorado: The Million Dollar Highway, which sprawls through Colorado’s Red Mountain Pass, has been named as one of the world’s most dangerous roads, per The Durango Herald. AAA states that the road gained its reputation due to its lack of guardrails and steep cliff drop-offs close to the road. However, Colorado locals have claimed to have no problems driving the pass, per the Herald.

The Million Dollar Highway, which sprawls through Colorado’s Red Mountain Pass, has been named as one of the world’s most dangerous roads, per The Durango Herald. AAA states that the road gained its reputation due to its lack of guardrails and steep cliff drop-offs close to the road. However, Colorado locals have claimed to have no problems driving the pass, per the Herald. I-15 — Nevada and California: AAA cites previous Deseret News reporting, naming Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Los Angeles the most deadly stretch of road in the country. While the road is well maintained, AAA reports that the drivers are the issue, with high rates of driving under the influence and speeding.

Highway 2 — Montana: Highway 2 makes AAA’s list of most dangerous roads because of its distance in some parts from medical help and the 70 mph speed limits maintained through sharp mountain passes. A Montana EMS report says that the average response time in the state was 45 minutes, with the time increasing in rural places among the route. Plus, it doesn’t help that there is little to no cellphone coverage throughout some stretches of the route, according to Montana cell coverage data.

How does the West compare to the rest of the country?

Driving in the West can be risky due to its rugged natural landscapes, whether that’s narrow mountain roads or remote highways hours from civilization. However, when compared to other states, the West tends to fall below Midwestern and Southern states in road fatality numbers.

According to data from the National Safety Council from 2010 to 2020, the following states had the most traffic fatalities per 100,000 people:



Mississippi. Alabama. South Carolina. Wyoming. Montana. Arkansas. New Mexico. North Dakota. West Virginia. Kentucky.

Although three Western states make up the top 10, on average, Southern states seem to have the most traffic-related deaths. Mississippi has had the most traffic deaths for eight out of the last 10 years, according to the NSC. Other interstates across the southern U.S. are considered to be the most deadly roads in the country, with many U.S. road deaths spanning across Florida, Louisiana, and the Carolinas, per AAA.

How does Utah fare?

Recent data has named Utah drivers the worst in the country, as previously reported by the Deseret News. Although Utah ranks high in the country for DUIs, speeding tickets and accidents, the road fatality numbers seem to rank lower than other states.

According to data from the first six months of 2022, the NHTSA stated that Utah’s fatality rates sit a lot lower than the rest of the country, with only six states ranking lower.