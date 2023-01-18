Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 | 
High School Boys Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school boys basketball: No. 1 Alta runs away from Timpview in Region 7 clash with dominant third quarter

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
merlin_2958881.jpg

Alta’s Ace Reiser shoots over Timpview’s James Rust and Eli St. Clair during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy. Reiser was his team’s high scorer, finishing the game with 26 points.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News

Box Score

In the RPI era, every game matters for playoff seeding, but region championships also still matter. It’s why Alta’s players definitely had mid-January home games against Lehi and Timpview circled on their calendar as must-win games.

No. 1 Alta used a big fourth-quarter comeback last Friday to rally past Lehi for a win in the first of the back-to-back marquee games. Wednesday night, however, it took care of business a bit sooner.

Leading by just one at the half, Alta dominated at both ends of the third quarter stretching the lead to double digits heading into the fourth as it coasted from there for the 75-61 victory in the Region 7 clash.

“We try to let our defense lead to offense. In the first half, give Timpview a ton of credit they got us out of what we wanted to do, but in that third quarter we really buckled down defensively and got those stops and leads to transition buckets for us where I think we’re the best,” said Alta coach Travis Ohrn.

With the victory, the Hawks improved to 15-1 overall, but just as importantly, 5-0 in region with wins already under their belt over the next three teams in the league standings.

Ohrn said he’s particularly pleased with the character his players have shown all season in rising to the challenge of getting every team’s best effort.

“That’s a credit to our guys. We have guys that just love to play basketball and they love to play together. We know at this point we’re going to get everyone’s best shot and we’re OK with that, we like that,” said Ohrn.

Alta’s big two of Jaxon Johnson and Ace Reiser were the stars again on Wednesday as Reiser ran the show at point guard finishing with 26 points, with Johnson adding 21 points.

merlin_2958901.jpg

Timpview’s James Rust drives to the basket against Alta’s Carter Doleac during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
1 of 15
merlin_2958891.jpg

Alta’s Nash Hinck strips the ball away from Timpview’s Taki Ulwlakepa during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
2 of 15
merlin_2958895.jpg

Timpview’s Quezon Villa drives to the basket against Alta during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
3 of 15
merlin_2958915.jpg

Alta’s Jaxson Johnson shoots during the boys basketball game against Timpview Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
4 of 15
merlin_2958913.jpg

Alta’s Carter Doleac drives against Timpview’s Colton Smith during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
5 of 15
merlin_2958911.jpg

Timpview’s Taki Ulwlakepa shoots over Alta’s Nash Hinck during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
6 of 15
merlin_2958899.jpg

Alta’s Jaxon Johnson blocks Timpview’s Dean Rueckert during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
7 of 15
merlin_2958907.jpg

Timpview’s Corbyn Hansen shoots over Alta’s Carter Goodfellow during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
8 of 15
merlin_2958903.jpg

Jaxon Johnson is called for the charge against Timpview’s Eli St. Clair during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
9 of 15
merlin_2958887.jpg

Alta’s Ace Reiser looks for a call to go his way during the boys basketball game against Timpview Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
10 of 15
merlin_2958885.jpg

Alta’s Carter Doleac tries to grab a rebound against Timpview during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
11 of 15
merlin_2958883.jpg

Alta’s Jaxon Johnson drives and shoots against Timpview’s Colton Smith during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
12 of 15
0118prpboyshoops.spt_CW__000048.JPG

Timpview’s James Rust drives to the basket against Alta’s Carter Doleac during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
13 of 15
merlin_2958905.jpg

Alta’s Matt McKea shoots over Timpview defenders during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
14 of 15
merlin_2958897.jpg

Timpview’s Dean Rueckert drives against Alta’s Jason Johnson during the boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Alta High School in Sandy.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
15 of 15
Reiser, who transferred over from Bingham in the summer, has scored in double figures in every game but two this season, and Ohrn said the junior has risen the level of the entire locker from Day 1.

“He’s helped push those guys to the next level,” said Ohrn.

The intensity level was high from both teams from the opening tip, with Timpview trailing just 33-32 at the break after shooting an impressive 50 percent from the field in the first half.

They turned the ball over 10 times in that opening half — more than any coach would like — but it made up for it on the defensive glass only conceding four offensive rebounds to a lengthy Alta squad.

Timpview continued to shoot the ball efficiently in the third quarter, problem was it just didn’t take enough shots, just seven total. Alta’s defense sped up the game in the third forcing eight turnovers to spark a 21-11 scoring run and a 54-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“I think our guys are just resilient, a lot of things didn’t go our way, some shots that we usually make, but we just stuck with it and I think there were times we passed up a good shot for a great shot and I think we benefitted from it,” said Ohrn.

Reiser scored nine of his 26 points in the third quarter to key the run, and tacked on 11 more in the fourth as Alta only let the lead slip to single digits just twice in the final quarter.

In the loss, James Rust scored 17 points to lead Timpview, which dropped to 9-5 on the season.

