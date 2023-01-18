Governor appoints Judge Amy Oliver to fill vacancy on Utah Court of Appeals

Judge Amy J. Oliver, a current judge in the 3rd District Court, has been appointed to the Utah Court of Appeals by Gov. Spencer Cox.

"Judge Oliver's deep knowledge and experience have prepared her well to take on this new role on the Court of Appeals," Cox said in a statement. "I know she will serve the state with great passion and professionalism."

Oliver said she is "humbled and honored" by the appointment, which came on Jan. 10.

"It has been a privilege to serve as a district court judge, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Utah in a new role. If confirmed, I will work diligently to uphold the court's legacy of integrity, fairness, and fidelity to the law," she said in a statement.

She was appointed as a judge in the 3rd District Court in June 2021 by Cox.

After graduating from Harvard with her law degree, she worked with private law firms in Washington and Phoenix, Arizona. During her career, she has worked as a special assistant to the U.S. attorney in the District of Utah's criminal division, as an assistant director for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its Salt Lake Regional Office, and as senior trial counsel for the Division of Enforcement.

Oliver has been an adjunct professor at yhe George Washington University Law School and a teaching fellow at Harvard Law School.

She currently serves on the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Rules of Professional Conduct, as president-elect of Women Lawyers of Utah and as president of the Intermountain PKU and Allied Disorders Association.

After her 8-day-old daughter was diagnosed with phenylketonuria (PKU) and she learned there was no support group, she and other families started a nonprofit organization to help other families have support through the diagnosis, according to the organization’s website.

Oliver's appointment is still subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

The Senate Judiciary Confirmation Committee has a meeting scheduled for Jan. 26, when they will likely consider the appointment. Then later it will be considered by the Senate as a whole.

If confirmed, Oliver will replace a vacancy left on the Court of Appeals after the confirmation of Judge Jill Pohlman to the Utah Supreme Court on Aug. 17.

