Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Salt Lake City

Police say a 31-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing State Street shortly before midnight Sunday, marking the city's third serious auto-pedestrian incident of the day.

Police responded to a report of a person being struck by a vehicle at 700 South and State Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. Sunday, the Salt Lake City Police Department wrote in a statement. Authorities say the man was crossing the street against the traffic light when a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck him.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in "critical but stable" condition Monday morning, police said. They add that the driver of the Jeep made the initial 911 call and remained at the scene of the crash to speak with investigators.

Police said Monday that they believe the driver did not see the man in time to stop because he was wearing dark clothing. Neither speeding, impairment nor distracted driving is considered to be a factor in the crash. No citations were issued.

The crash follows a pair of auto-pedestrian incidents that left one person dead and two others injured earlier in the day. Two children were injured after being struck by a vehicle on the way to Hawthorne Elementary School on Friday.

Police advise drivers to "regularly scan their field of vision" on roads and at intersections for objects, including other road users.

All of the incidents occurred after Salt Lake City leaders announced Wednesday that they are taking the initial steps to join the Vision Zero Network, a group of cities across the country looking to reduce traffic deaths in their respective cities. There were 26 traffic fatalities in Utah's capital city last year, and 320 statewide.

