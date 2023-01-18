Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M in lawsuit against Celsius energy drinks

A South Florida jury awarded rapper Flo Rida $82.6 million on Wednesday in his lawsuit against Celsius, an energy drink company.

What’s happening: The musician, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, and his production company, Strong Arm Productions, had sued the company after claiming that it had violated the terms of their endorsement deal, according to The Associated Press.

What they’re saying: “Basically, I helped birth this company, and all we was looking for was some trustworthy people who acted as if they were family,” Dillard told The Associated Press. “And then when it comes down to the success of today, they just forgot about me.”

Details: Per the report, Dillard was a brand ambassador for the company from 2014 to 2018. His attorneys argued that the musician helped Celsius grow and asked for a 1% ownership stake.



“He (Dillard) loved the product, and it’s been a very successful four-year relationship,” Uustal said, according to AP. “There were some benchmarks. He was supposed to get stock when certain things happened. And there became a dispute about whether those benchmarks had been reached. So that’s what this was about.”

Per Forbes, $27 million of the damages are what the rapper claimed the company owed him.