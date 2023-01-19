Dolly Parton’s rock album will feature Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney and Steven Tyler

Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album will include some fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.

On Tuesday, Parton told “The View” that the rock album she is working on will include appearances from Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Paul McCartney, Steve Perry and Steven Tyler. She has also enlisted Pink, Elton John and Miley Cyrus.

“I’m not one to miss a great opportunity,” Parton said last month, per Entertainment Weekly. “My husband’s a huge rock & roll fan, and he’s often said, ‘You ought to make a rock album sometime in your career.’ And then when that all happened and they went ahead and put me in anyway, I thought, ‘Well, I’m not gonna miss this chance, so I am doing a rock album.’”

The rock album is slated to include classic rock songs such as Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Prince’s “Purple Rain” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Parton is still hoping she can recruit Mick Jagger for the album. “I’m doing my best to try to get him on, but I did his song anyway,” Parton joked, and added that “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” will include Pink and Brandi Carlile, per Rolling Stone.

She will also duet with Cher. “That’s gonna be a big thrill, I think,” Parton said, per Billboard.

Parton was reluctant to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

At first, Parton was reluctant to get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, because most of her career focused on country music, but voters believed Parton deserved it, per Rolling Stone.

“If I’m gonna be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame I’m gonna have to do something to earn it,” Parton said, per Billboard.

What are fans saying?

Dolly Parton fans and rock fans alike are looking forward to Parton’s new album. The release date of the album has not been revealed yet.

