Judge decides Chad Daybell’s trial will still be in April 2023

John Prior, defense attorney for Chad Daybell, requested that the trial be delayed until 2024, saying that he needed more time to prepare. On Thursday, District Judge Steven Boyce said that because Lori Vallow didn’t waive her right to a speedy trial and the two are being tried together.. Daybell will still be tried in April 2023.

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in the yard of Vallow’s husband, Daybell.

Related Lori Vallow gives notice of alibi and Chad Daybell seeks delay in trial

Vallow and Daybell were investigated for the children’s deaths, along with the deaths of their former spouses. They were both charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the deaths of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow. They were additionally charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.

On Thursday, East Idaho News reported that Daybell’s attorney Prior argued that since DNA evidence still has to be tested, the trial should be delayed. Prosecuting attorney Lindsey Blake said that the Idaho state lab would test the evidence, but they weren‘t confident that they would get DNA from that sample.

Related Hair samples may be tested for DNA in Daybell case

After hearing the arguments, Judge Boyce decided that Daybell would still be tried in April. He said that if the trial was approaching and the state had discovered exculpatory evidence and didn’t give Prior adequate time to analyze the evidence, then he might sever Daybell’s trial from Vallow’s, per East Idaho News.

Additionally, Vallow’s attorney had requested that Vallow, her attorney, Daybell and his attorney have a closed-door meeting to discuss options ahead of the trial. According to Fox 10 News, Judge Boyce denied that request and isn’t allowing the meeting to occur.

The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.