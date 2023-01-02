Facebook Twitter
What teams are on Utah State football’s future nonconference schedule?

Utah State football recently wrapped up its 2022 season with a loss at the First Responder Bowl

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
What teams are on Utah State football's future nonconference schedule?
Utah State Aggies football players run onto the field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Utah State Aggies players run onto the field during an NCAA football game against New Mexico Lobos at Maverik Stadium in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Here’s a look at Utah State football’s nonconference slate through 2029.

Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Utah State recently wrapped up its 2022 campaign with a disappointing loss against Memphis in the First Responder Bowl. But as any sports fan knows, it’s never too early to start dreaming of what next season will hold.

Here’s a look at Utah State football’s nonconference slate through 2029, which includes games against Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Iowa and Oregon.

Utah State football’s future nonconference opponents

2023

At Iowa, vs. Idaho State, vs. James Madison, at UConn.

2024

At Mississippi State.

2025

At Texas A&M, at James Madison.

2027

At Oregon.

2028

Vs. Oregon.

2029

At Oregon.

