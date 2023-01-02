What teams are on Utah State football’s future nonconference schedule?

Utah State recently wrapped up its 2022 campaign with a disappointing loss against Memphis in the First Responder Bowl. But as any sports fan knows, it’s never too early to start dreaming of what next season will hold.
Here’s a look at Utah State football’s nonconference slate through 2029, which includes games against Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Iowa and Oregon.
Utah State football’s future nonconference opponents
2023
At Iowa, vs. Idaho State, vs. James Madison, at UConn.
2024
At Mississippi State.
2025
At Texas A&M, at James Madison.
2027
At Oregon.
2028
Vs. Oregon.
2029
At Oregon.