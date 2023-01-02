What teams are on Utah State football’s future nonconference schedule?

Utah State recently wrapped up its 2022 campaign with a disappointing loss against Memphis in the First Responder Bowl. But as any sports fan knows, it’s never too early to start dreaming of what next season will hold.

Here’s a look at Utah State football’s nonconference slate through 2029, which includes games against Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Iowa and Oregon.

Utah State football’s future nonconference opponents

2023

At Iowa, vs. Idaho State, vs. James Madison, at UConn.

2024

At Mississippi State.

2025

At Texas A&M, at James Madison.

2027

At Oregon.

2028

Vs. Oregon.

2029

At Oregon.

