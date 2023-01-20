It’s going to be a gouda day — Happy National Cheese Lover’s Day!

On Friday, cheese lovers will be delighted to know that there’s a day celebrating love of cheese. Whether your favorite type of cheese delicacy is a charcuterie board or it’s melted mozzarella and provolone on a pizza, National Cheese Lover’s Day gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy cheese.

If you’re looking for some different cheesy meals you can make, here’s a list of simple meals you can try or buy today.

Charcuterie board

A charcuterie board is a classic way to eat cheese. Consider buying two or three of your favorite cheeses and pairing them with a meat, a fruit and/or vegetable, with something salty and something sweet to make the perfect board to share. My favorite combination is gouda, brie, red grapes, carrots, hummus and apple slices.

Pizza

Try making your own pizza with some unique toppings. You can make your own pizza dough or pick some up at the store. Try a unique sauce like pesto or alfredo — you could also make your sauce with roasted garlic. Add some unique toppings. You can even add pineapple on the pizza.

Grilled cheese

A grilled cheese sandwich is a classic way to enjoy cheese. Take two slices of bread and add butter or mayo to the outside and put some cheese in between and grill it. You can add some sliced pear, sliced apple or ham for an elevated experience.

Funeral potatoes

If you’re looking for a funeral potatoes recipe, try this one from the Deseret News. Funeral potatoes are a cheesy, potato-filled comfort dish.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas are a fantastic way to have a cheesy meal. Try making some black bean enchiladas with freshly grated cheddar cheese.

Baked brie

This meal is simple, but so good. Take a wheel of brie and add some toppings to it like honey, walnuts or whatever else sounds good. Bake it at 350 degrees for around 10-15 minutes (whenever it starts to look gooey). Dip crackers or bread into it.