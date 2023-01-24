Beyonce has made a return to performing, but many have raised concerns over her first performance location.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: Variety reported Beyonce performed at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai on Saturday, in her first return to the stage in four years.

The singer performed for invited guests at the resort prior to its grand opening, according to The Grio.

The last time that Beyonce performed a full concert was at the Global Citizen Festival in 2018.

NME reported that the global singer has only had one break previous to this most recent pause, back in 2011 so that she could “protect her mental health.”

Details: Beyonce performed her musical staples, such as, “Crazy in Love,” “Beautiful Liar,” and Etta James’ “At Last,” along with some of her more recent releases, like “Freedom,” “Spirit” and “Be Alive,” according to People.

The controversy: Now This News reported that Beyonce has faced some backlash for performing in a country with anti-LGBTQ policies.

After the World Cup controversy, many are wondering why the singer agreed to perform in a place that maintains strict homosexuality laws.

“But we don’t actually know whether she even considered the LGBTQI legislation over there, it might not have ever been a consideration,” one fan of Beyonce, Lawrence Barton, told the BBC. “We need to hear from Beyonce herself about how she feels about the situation that our community faces over there.”

Fox News reported that the private concert garnered $24 million and while many of her fans are happy to see her back on stage, some want answers about where she decided to perform for her first full concert.

“Because she has fans all over the world that adore her, some will be upset and some will think it’s an amazing thing,” Barton said.