Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 
Arts & Entertainment U.S. & World World & Nation

Why are people torn about Beyonce’s first performance in 4 years?

‘We need to hear from Beyonce herself about how she feels about the situation that our community faces over there,’ a fan told the BBC about her recent performance in Dubai

By Madison Selcho Madison Selcho
SHARE Why are people torn about Beyonce’s first performance in 4 years?
Beyonce performs on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ in New York.

Beyonce performs on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ in New York, Friday, July 1, 2011. Beyonce performed for the first time in four years in Dubai.

Charles Sykes, Associated Press

Beyonce has made a return to performing, but many have raised concerns over her first performance location.

Here’s what we know.

Related

What happened: Variety reported Beyonce performed at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai on Saturday, in her first return to the stage in four years.

The singer performed for invited guests at the resort prior to its grand opening, according to The Grio.

The last time that Beyonce performed a full concert was at the Global Citizen Festival in 2018.

NME reported that the global singer has only had one break previous to this most recent pause, back in 2011 so that she could “protect her mental health.”

Related

Details: Beyonce performed her musical staples, such as, “Crazy in Love,” “Beautiful Liar,” and Etta James’ “At Last,” along with some of her more recent releases, like “Freedom,” “Spirit” and “Be Alive,” according to People.

Related

The controversy: Now This News reported that Beyonce has faced some backlash for performing in a country with anti-LGBTQ policies.

After the World Cup controversy, many are wondering why the singer agreed to perform in a place that maintains strict homosexuality laws.

“But we don’t actually know whether she even considered the LGBTQI legislation over there, it might not have ever been a consideration,” one fan of Beyonce, Lawrence Barton, told the BBC. “We need to hear from Beyonce herself about how she feels about the situation that our community faces over there.”

Fox News reported that the private concert garnered $24 million and while many of her fans are happy to see her back on stage, some want answers about where she decided to perform for her first full concert.

“Because she has fans all over the world that adore her, some will be upset and some will think it’s an amazing thing,” Barton said.

Next Up In Utah
NOAA satellites helped rescue 397 people last year. 17 of them were stranded in a southern Utah slot canyon
Latter-day Saint playwright Melani Larson on her play ‘Pride and Prejudice’
Should you get a COVID-19 shot once a year? Here’s what the FDA says
Another one: Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home
Are recession worries changing consumer spending habits?
Warrant: Neighbors, not law enforcement, discovered slain Enoch family