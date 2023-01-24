All of the Taylor Swift references at the Senate committee hearing looking into Live Nation and Ticketmaster

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday is what all the Swifties are talking about, as lawmakers investigate Ticketmaster’s inability to process ticket orders for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert tour while allegedly creating a lack of competition in the ticketing industry.

The support from Swift’s fan base helped elevate this issue, so it wasn’t unexpected that senators referenced the artist during the hearing. Here is every time Swift was mentioned at the hearing.



Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., cleverly concluded her opening statement with a reference to “All Too Well”: “You can’t have too much consolidation, something that unfortunately for this country … We know ‘All Too Well,’” according to UPROXX.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, one-upped her by saying that Klobuchar was the committee’s “cheer captain and I’m in the bleachers,” which is a line from the song “You Belong With Me.”

During his closing remarks, Lee said that the idea of limiting ticket transfers is a “nightmare dressed like a daydream,” referencing Swift’s viral hit “Blank Space.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., may also be a Swiftie. “May I suggest, respectfully, that Ticketmaster oughta look in the mirror and say, ‘I’m the problem, it’s me’?” he said, quoting the 2022 hit “Anti-Hero,” according to NBC News.

But it’s safe to say that Lee outdid everyone by throwing in one last reference: ”Karma is a relaxing thought, aren’t you envious for you it’s not?” he said, referring to Swift’s song “Karma.”

Even one of the witnesses, Sal Nuzzo, the senior vice president of The James Madison Institute, a think tank, couldn’t help but chime in.

“A few million Taylor Swift fans would respond: ‘This is why we can’t have nice things,’” he said of Live Nation’s control in the market.