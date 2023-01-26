High school girls basketball: Thursday’s games featured big region wins for Carbon and Mountain Ridge

After losing its last two games, Mountain Ridge drew close to a third consecutive loss, trailing Riverton 36-34 going into the fourth quarter. Instead, the Sentinels pulled together and pushed ahead to claim their third win in Region 3. Freshman Kya Newton led all scorers as she paced Mountain Ridge with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Senior Hannah Shinall led Riverton with 12 points.

“It was a hard fought battle by both teams. Riverton is a good basketball program and we knew we had our work cut out for us. I thought we did a good job executing on the defensive end and hit some big shots in key moments down the stretch. Proud of the girls and how hard they played,” Mountain Ridge coach Kenzie Newton said.

1 of 17 2 of 17 3 of 17 4 of 17 5 of 17 6 of 17 7 of 17 8 of 17 9 of 17 10 of 17 11 of 17 12 of 17 13 of 17 14 of 17 15 of 17 16 of 17 17 of 17

Bountiful had its undefeated region record on the line going into a tough environment against fellow undefeated region opponent Northridge, and the game did not disappoint as the Knights fought the Redhawks to overtime. Ultimately, the Redhawks prevailed as they held Northridge scoreless in overtime to hold on and win, 52-46. Sophomore Taylor Harvey led Bountiful in scoring with 16 points. Senior guard Madison Hosino led all scorers with 22 points despite the loss.

“It was a good test in a tough environment. We needed that. It will make us better. Northridge played us tough and disciplined. I give them a lot of credit,” Bountiful coach Joel Burton said.

In what nearly became a massive upset in Region 10, Dixie pulled through and got back into the win column as the Flyers beat Hurricane, 46-45. The game was almost dead-even throughout, but Dixie eventually handed the Tigers their 10th loss and solidified its hold on second place in region play. Junior forward Kealah Faumuina lead all scorers with 22 points, her fourth-straight game scoring 20-plus points. Junior Addison Crandall led Hurricane with 16 points.

“What a fun game. Proud of the girls for bouncing back after a tough loss on Tuesday. Kealah was great yet again. Jaycee’s 3 three’s were a huge boost. Hali had a couple of great steals late in the fourth that gave us momentum to close it out. Great team effort,” Dixie coach Coty Bundy said.

It wasn’t entirely unexpected, but Snow Canyon solidified its hold on the top spot in Region 10 with a blowout win over Crimson Cliffs, 72-38. It was Snow Canyon’s seventh-straight win as the Warriors scored 70-plus points for the fourth time this season. Sophomore guard Olivia Hamlin tied her career-high as she led all scorers with 31 points while her sophomore teammate Kelly Howard drained four 3-pointers in an 18-point night. Sophomore Alyssa Whittaker scored a career-high 19 points in the loss.

“We shared the ball really well tonight, and we created good shots for each other. When we do that, we can be dangerous,” Snow Canyon coach Dan Roden said.

In a battle of 3A heavyweights, a strong start by Carbon proved the difference as the Dinos held on to the end to beat Richfield, 60-56. Carbon outscored the Wildcats, 16-9, in the first quarter before Richfield inched its way back over the course of the game. Juniors Amiah Timothy and Madi Orth each scored 15 points for Carbon. It was just enough to overcome a monster game by future Utah Tech Blazer Nicole Willardson, who finished with 28 points, including three 3-pointers in the loss.

“Our team showed up ready to fight. Richfield is a terrific team. Juniors Madi Orth and Amiah Timothy each finished with twin performances of 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals. Kennedy Williams led from the point with 10 points and 3 assists. It was a great team effort,” Carbon coach Cami Carlson said.

