The Razzies apologize after facing intense criticism for nominating a 12-year-old for ‘worst actress’

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced this week, which means the Razzies — essentially the anti-Oscars — also announced their picks for the worst movies, actors and more of the year.

The picks for the 43rd Annual Golden Raspberry awards — Razzies for short — were not without controversy: The awards show faced criticism for nominating a 12-year-old for the “worst actress” award.

According to Variety, the Razzies nominated 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who starred in “Firestarter,” for worst actress of the year, alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Diane Keaton, Kaya Scodelario and Alicia Silverstone.

People weren’t happy with nomination, with actor Devon Sawa, known for his roles in “Little Giants” and “Casper,” calling out the Razzies, tweeting that they are “run by soulless people” in a since-deleted tweet, per People.

Razzies founder John Wilson then apologized and announced that the awards would implement a voting guideline that would prevent anyone under the age of 18 being considered.

In light of feedback (which we’ve come to agree with) the @RazzieAwards will not be including Ryan Kiera Armstrong on the final voting ballot. @DevonESawa — The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) January 25, 2023

Who else was nominated for the Razzies?

“Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas, received the most nominations (eight), with “Good Mourning” following close behind (seven). Notably, Pete Davidson and Tom Hanks were nominated in both the “worst actor” and “worst supporting actor” categories.

Here is the full list of 43rd Annual Golden Raspberry nominations:

Worst picture

“Blonde.”

Disney’s “Pinocchio.”

“Good Mourning.”

“The King’s Daughter.”

“Morbius.”

Worst actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), “Good Mourning.”

Pete Davidson (voice only), “Marmaduke.”

Tom Hanks, Disney’s “Pinocchio.”

Jared Leto, “Morbius.”

Sylvester Stallone, “Samaritan.”

Worst actress

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Jurassic Park: Dominion.”

Diane Keaton, “Mack & Rita.”

Kaya Scodelario, “The King’s Daughter.”

Alicia Silverstone, “The Requin.”

Worst remake/rip-off/sequel

“Blonde.”

Both “365 Days” sequels — “365 Days: This Day” and “The Next 365 Days.”

Disney’s “Pinocchio.”

“Firestarter.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion.”

Worst supporting actress

Adria Arjona, “Morbius.”

Lorraine Bracco (voice only), “Disney’s Pinocchio.”

Penelope Cruz, “The 355.”

Bingbing Fan, “The 355” and “The King’s Daughter.”

Mira Sorvino, “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend.”

Worst supporting actor

Pete Davidson, “Good Mourning.”

Tom Hanks, “Elvis.”

Xavier Samuel, “Blonde.”

Mod Sun, “Good Mourning.”

Evan Williams, “Blonde.”

Worst screen couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning.”

Both real life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene, “Blonde.”

Tom Hanks & his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent), “Elvis.”

Andrew Dominik & his issues with women, “Blonde.”

The two “365 Days” sequels.

Worst director

Judd Apatow, “The Bubble.”

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning.”

Andrew Dominik, “Blonde.”

Daniel Espinosa, “Morbius.”

Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s “Pinocchio.”

Worst screenplay