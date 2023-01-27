Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 27, 2023 
High school boys basketball: Hot from behind the arc again, Fremont rolls past Farmington to stay perfect in Region 1

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Farmington’s Braden Larsen shoots as Fremont’s Easton Duft guards him during a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Fresh off its best 3-point shooting game of the season, Fremont took it one notch higher on Friday night as its undefeated march in Region 1 continues.

Fremont banged home 11 3-pointers, most of them timely, to keep Farmington comfortably at bay, and the Silverwolves rolled to the 70-58 victory to improve to 7-0 in region play.

Fremont led by seven points at the end of the first quarter and 11 by halftime, and impressively never let the lead dip below seven the entire second half.

“That’s very hard to do, especially on the road,” said Fremont coach Corey Melaney.

Fremont shot 53% from the field with a good mix of inside and outside scoring, but no doubt the damage was done behind the arc.

Earlier in the week, Fremont made 10 3-pointers in a 58-56 win over Davis, with Treydon Hoggan accounting for eight of those 3s.

Six different players chipped into the 3-point barrage on Friday, highlighted by three from Hoggan and two each from Boston Hadley, David Calvert and Braden Flinders.

Fremont plays Farmington in a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Farmington’s Cole Johnson attempts to get the ball away from Fremont’s Braden Flinders during a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont’s David Calvert (25) looks to shoot as Farmington’s Paul Beattie guards him during a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont plays Farmington in a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont plays Farmington in a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont plays Farmington in a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont plays Farmington in a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont plays Farmington in a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont plays Farmington in a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont plays Farmington in a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Farmington’s Braden Larsen shoots as Fremont’s Easton Duft guards him during a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont’s Braden Flinders dribbles around Farmington’s Cole Johnson during a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont’s Boston Hadley moves around Farmington’s Carter Nordquist during a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont’s David Calvert (25) blocks a shot by Farmington’s Adam Stucki (20) during a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont’s Boston Hadley and Treyden Hoggan guard Farmington’s Jayden Haskell during a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Fremont’s Hunter Hansen shoots in front of Farmington’s Paul Beattie during a boys varsity basketball game at Farmington High School in Farmington, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Fremont won 70-58.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
“We were hot from the outside. We had multiple guys hit 3s. When we hit our outside shots it opens up our penetration and we seem to do pretty good,” said Melaney.

Fremont’s stellar outside shooting since the calendar flipped to 2023 has certainly contributed to the perfect Region 1 record. It’s averaging 8.7 3-pointers per game in region play after averaging 5.4 3s in the preseason.

Melaney believes several factors have contributed to the uptick, mostly a simplification of the offense. With five starters returning, Melaney inserted a lot more into the playbook, but looking back he knows it was too much.

Injuries to several players in the spring and summer prevented the group from getting valuable playing time together, so despite last year’s experience, in some respects it was an inexperienced group when November rolled around.

They just weren’t ready for the complexity of the offense, and it showed with a 5-5 preseason record.

“We tried to be too cute at the beginning of the season,” said Melaney.

Melaney said he’s gradually scaled the playbook back, and everyone is thriving during the seven-game region winning streak.

Hadley played great coming off the bench for Fremont as he led the way with 16 points, with big man Calvert chipping in 14.

“I thought David Calvert played pretty tough, pretty physically, especially there in the second half,” said Melaney.

Hoggan added 11 points while leading scorer Hunter Hansen contributed 10 points in his first game back after a two-game injury absence.

The biggest sequence for Fremont on Friday came in the final minute of the third quarter as Easton Duft, Calvert and Hoggan all buried 3-pointers, the last of which came from Hoggan at the buzzer to push the lead to 52-40.

All of those 3s were daggers for a Farmington team that shot the ball pretty well itself (24 of 45), but just couldn’t match Fremont’s outside shooting with just four 3-pointers.

Jayden Haskell led Farmington in the loss with 18 points.

