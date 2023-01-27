The National Archives asks 6 past presidential administrations to hand over lingering documents

As questions continue to grow about classified documents, the National Archives has requested access to former presidents and vice presidents for any “outstanding classified material,” according to ABC News.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: In a letter reportedly obtained by ABC News, it was requested that all presidential records be returned to the government, as “the responsibility to comply with the (Presidential Records Act) does not diminish after the end of an administration.”

Why this is happening: Reuters reported that — following the recent discoveries of classified documents still in the possession of former Vice President Mike Pence, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — the National Archives has requested lingering documents to be handed over.

In the letter addressed to “records representatives,” the National Archives said, “Several instances reported in the media where records containing classified information and subject to the Presidential Records Act have been identified outside of the physical custody of the National Archives and Records Administration,” according to NBC News.

Details: CNN reported that the representatives of “former Presidents Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, and former Vice Presidents Pence, Biden, Dick Cheney, Al Gore and Dan Quayle” received the letter.

The Biden administration has not said much about its handling of classified records and whether or not its system for this issue will change in light of recent events.

“I would refer you to the White House Counsel office. I’m just not going to comment on any change of procedure — procedure, how things should move forward,” Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary said, according to CBS News.

What was said: “Therefore, we request that you conduct an assessment of any materials held outside of NARA that relate to the Administration for which you serve as a designated representative under the PRA, to determine whether bodies of materials previously assumed to be personal in nature might inadvertently contain Presidential or Vice Presidential records subject to the PRA, whether classified or unclassified,” the letter said.

