Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 27, 2023 | 
Politics U.S. & World World & Nation

The National Archives asks 6 past presidential administrations to hand over lingering documents

‘Several instances reported in the media where records containing classified information and subject to the Presidential Records Act have been identified outside of the physical custody of the National Archives and Records Administration,’ the National Archives said

By Madison Selcho Madison Selcho
SHARE The National Archives asks 6 past presidential administrations to hand over lingering documents
Former President Barack Obama speaks at the Sandy Hook Promise Benefit at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Former President Barack Obama speaks at the Sandy Hook Promise Benefit at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. The National Archives has requested the past six presidential administrations to hand over any lingering classified documents in their possession.

Charles Sykes, Invision via Associated Press

As questions continue to grow about classified documents, the National Archives has requested access to former presidents and vice presidents for any “outstanding classified material,” according to ABC News.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: In a letter reportedly obtained by ABC News, it was requested that all presidential records be returned to the government, as “the responsibility to comply with the (Presidential Records Act) does not diminish after the end of an administration.”

Related

Why this is happening: Reuters reported that — following the recent discoveries of classified documents still in the possession of former Vice President Mike Pence, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — the National Archives has requested lingering documents to be handed over.

In the letter addressed to “records representatives,” the National Archives said, “Several instances reported in the media where records containing classified information and subject to the Presidential Records Act have been identified outside of the physical custody of the National Archives and Records Administration,” according to NBC News.

Related

Details: CNN reported that the representatives of “former Presidents Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, and former Vice Presidents Pence, Biden, Dick Cheney, Al Gore and Dan Quayle” received the letter.

The Biden administration has not said much about its handling of classified records and whether or not its system for this issue will change in light of recent events.

“I would refer you to the White House Counsel office. I’m just not going to comment on any change of procedure — procedure, how things should move forward,” Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary said, according to CBS News.

Related

What was said: “Therefore, we request that you conduct an assessment of any materials held outside of NARA that relate to the Administration for which you serve as a designated representative under the PRA, to determine whether bodies of materials previously assumed to be personal in nature might inadvertently contain Presidential or Vice Presidential records subject to the PRA, whether classified or unclassified,” the letter said.

Next Up In Politics
Utah Legislature votes to ban transgender surgeries, cross-sex hormones for kids
Opinion: Even in optimal conditions, nobody can tell what’s on our state flag
What Utah’s top leaders revealed in their opening speeches to the legislature
‘Purely a political act': Venezuelans criticize Utah’s move to halt humanitarian parole program
Why are there so many Latter-day Saint ambassadors?
Why gondola opponents turned out in force to a usually quiet regional planning meeting