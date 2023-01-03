Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 
High school girls basketball: Bountiful stays undefeated with dominant win over Sky View

High school girls basketball: Bountiful dominates Sky View, 62-34

By Matthew Harris
Bountiful’s Lizzy McConkie goes to the hoop ahead of Sky View’s Addey Merrill in a high school girls basketball game in Bountiful on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BOUNTIFUL — Taylor Harvey clearly couldn’t wait to get back to beating up opposing defenses.

The sophomore’s team-high 23 points came from everywhere on the court as Bountiful girls hoops dominated Sky View in a nonregion matchup Tuesday, 62-34.

The Redhawks stayed undefeated at 9-0, and handed 7-3 Sky View its third straight loss. It was Bountiful’s fifth win by 28 points or more this season, and the third straight by that margin.

The Redhawks were playing their second game since the pre-Christmas moratorium that started Dec. 21 and ended last week.

“Even though we came back from this long winter break and the first practice was slow, I’m glad we were able to pick it up,” Harvey said.

Bountiful and Sky View compete in a high school girls basketball game in Bountiful on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Bountiful and Sky View compete in a high school girls basketball game in Bountiful on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Bountiful and Sky View compete in a high school girls basketball game in Bountiful on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Bountiful and Sky View compete in a high school girls basketball game in Bountiful on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Bountiful’s Jordyn Harvey goes to the hoop against Sky View’s Melanie Hiatt in a high school girls basketball game in Bountiful on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Bountiful’s Lizzy McConkie goes to the hoop ahead of Sky View’s Addey Merrill in a high school girls basketball game in Bountiful on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Bountiful’s Claire Cook goes to the hoop against Sky View’s Hannah Radford in a high school girls basketball game in Bountiful on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

While Harvey’s 23 points led all scorers, her older sister, senior Jordyn Harvey, and freshman Milika Satuala both chipped in 11 points.

Senior forward Melanie Hiatt led the Bobcats with 13 points. In what was a remarkably clean game both ways, the two teams combined for just 13 free throws — 5 of 8 for Bountiful and 3 of 5 for Sky View.

Bountiful coach Joel Burton said that he’d love to unlock the keys to Bountiful’s domination and use it every game, but what stood out most was Taylor Harvey’s focus in warmups.

“You could just see it all over her face as she was warming up,” he said. “She drives that attitude with a lot of the other girls, and that might be the difference. She was pretty dialed in for it.”

It didn’t take long to know how the evening would go for Sky View. The Redhawks started out on a 5-0 run before senior guard Hannah Radford got the Bobcats on the board with a layup.

Bountiful then floored the gas pedal as the Redhawks unleashed a 13-0 run to push the lead to 18-2 midway through the first quarter.

Bountiful led 23-7 after the first quarter and continued the dominant effort to lead 38-13 going into halftime.

The Redhawks started the second half on a 7-0 run to push the lead past 30 before the Bobcats finally found their bearings midway through the third quarter and responded with an 8-2 run despite the game being well in hand for Bountiful.

Bountiful got what it hoped for, Burton said, with a strong start ahead of a difficult week as the Redhawks head up north to take on 11-0 Ridgeline on Friday before opening Region 5 play on Jan. 13 with Box Elder coming to town.

Sky View will return home to host Salem Hills on Thursday before opening Region 12 play on Jan. 13 at Bear River.

