Congress fails to elect a House speaker on the first ballot for the first time since 1923

On the first day of the newly elected 118th Congress, the House of Representatives failed to choose a speaker on the first ballot, with the expected winner — California Rep. Kevin McCarthy — falling short of the votes required to claim the speaker’s gavel. Multiple ballots will be needed to fill the position for the first time since 1923.

The Republican Party holds a slim majority in the lower chamber but could not unify around a single candidate. In order to be made speaker, a person must receive a majority of votes cast by members who are present and voting, which is 218 votes if all members are in the chamber.

The GOP House Conference nominated McCarthy but he could only garner the support of 203 of the 222 voting Republicans. Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York received 212 votes, or all of the Democratic members in the chamber. The Democrats were missing one vote because of the recent passing of Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia.

Republican Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona received 10 votes and Jim Jordan of Ohio received six votes. Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Bryon Donalds of Florida and former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York each received one vote.

The GOP’s thin majority means McCarthy couldn’t lose more than four votes from his own conference. However, he has known for some time that he didn’t have the votes necessary to win on the first ballot. For over a month, five Republicans, including Biggs, have publicly voiced their opposition to McCarthy becoming speaker.

Halfway through the vote, Biggs tweeted, “We barely got through half the ballot before confirming that McCarthy is still well short of 218 votes. My colleagues have made clear that our party deserves a new leader. McCarthy should stand down and allow us to select someone else in the next ballot.”

McCarthy, however, has said previously that he will not take his name out of the race regardless of how many rounds of voting it takes. Biggs and his allies have also said they won’t back down, leaving the House at a standstill.

Biggs has said previously that he doesn’t intend to become speaker himself, rather he ran to prove McCarthy doesn’t have the votes needed from their conference. The Republican detractors have said they hope in succeeding ballots the GOP conference can rally around a “consensus candidate” other than McCarthy.

Jordan is a former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, and some members of the caucus voted for him instead of McCarthy. But Jordan has become a close ally of McCarthy and supported him on the first ballot. After the close of the first ballot, Jordan was seen talking with those who voted for him, presumably trying to whip their votes for McCarthy.

A second ballot convened shortly after the official tally of the first. Jordan nominated McCarthy in a speech on the House floor while Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida nominated Jordan. McCarthy will need to flip 15 votes to become speaker on the second ballot.

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California: 203.

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York: 212.

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona: 10.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio: 6.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana: 1.

Former Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York: 1.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida: 1.

