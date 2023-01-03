This is a developing story and will be updated

GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy swung 13 votes from Republican detractors in his favor Friday on the 12th ballot for House speaker. It was the most significant shift in support seen since voting began on Tuesday, but was still not enough for him to claim the speaker’s gavel. A 13th ballot Friday reached a similar result.

Many GOP holdouts said their votes for McCarthy were made in an effort to encourage more negotiations between the two Republican factions. Freshman Republican Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said she was voting for McCarthy, “pending negotiations in good faith for an outcome that benefits this entire (GOP) conference.”

The 20 GOP holdouts have said they want to decentralize power away from the speaker to allow for more debate. Other members have said they want rules changes in order to fix a “broken” Congress.

McCarthy said last night to reporters he has agreed to restore the one-member threshold to trigger the vacate the chair motion. Some reports have indicated that he has also agreed to sit more House Freedom Caucus members on the rules committee. Other details on specific demands haven’t been forthcoming, presumably because they are still negotiating those points.

Another freshman, Republican Rep.-elect Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, said on the House floor he was casting his vote for McCarthy, “pending transformational rules changes.” Other former detractors echoed this sentiment before voting for McCarthy, saying they are hoping for “institutional change.”

Following the ballots, Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois tweeted, “We are negotiating a historic conservative victory to finally stop reckless SPENDING and DEBT from crushing our children & grandchildren. We will ensure a Republican House cannot do what Senate Rs did when they passed the disastrous $1.7 TRILLION omnibus! We must STOP BIDEN!”

McCarthy held an hourlong GOP conference call with members before the 12th vote explaining that he doesn’t have a deal yet but said “we are in a good position.” He spent the rest of the time answering questions from members. McCarthy can’t afford to upset his conference by conceding too much to the other GOP group.

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, one of 20 GOP dissenters reportedly leading negotiations with McCarthy, tweeted out Friday morning that “we are making progress” but that “any agreement will take us ALL.”

The 13th ballot held a symbolic win for McCarthy, even though he still fell short of the votes needed to become speaker, because he was the only GOP nominee for the first time since voting began. But some GOP dissenters continued to deny him the numbers necessary for a victory.

Congress voted to adjourn till 8 p.m. MST Friday when voting on a 14th ballot is expected to take place.

Third day

Congress commenced an 11th ballot for House speaker Thursday night after reports surfaced of a deal between the quarreling Republican groups is close.

Frustration appeared stricken across faces of representatives for much of the third day of voting for speaker. A stalemate continued to stymie GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as 20 detractor Republicans deny him the 218 votes needed to become speaker.

Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana, an anti-McCarthy Republican, said in a nominating speech before the ninth ballot that he wanted House rules to change to fix a “broken” Congress. Rosendale and his colleagues argue that Congress doesn’t debate anymore.

“Over the past 15 years, the process that we use has been dramatically broken,” he said. Rosendale said that he and others can’t meaningfully represent their constituents when the House rules have consolidated power into the speaker’s office.

“Debate and discussion has been all but eliminated” on important legislation, he said, claiming that the speaker typically pushes bills through without regard to the objections of other members. “This is not equal representation as required by our Constitution,” Rosendale said.

“We have had more discussion and debate over the last three days, than I have participated in, on this floor in the last two years,” Rosendale said while raising his voice.

McCarthy met with members of the Republican opposition Wednesday night and much of Thursday morning. Press reports indicated he made concessions to meet their demands, but none of the detractors changed their vote to support him during voting Thursday.

Rep. Lauren Boebart of Colorado, an anti-McCarthy Republican, nominated Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma on the eighth and ninth ballots in response to McCarthy supporters’ accusations of not having a plan. “We have been accused of not having a plan, but we are now presenting two plans simultaneously,” she said.

Some congressmen have raised concerns that the longer this fight lasts, the more McCarthy starts losing “credibility.”

Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, who has supported McCarthy, told CNN Thursday morning that he wants to see a deal made between McCarthy and his detractors. But if it’s clear there isn’t a deal then he and others will “start looking” for a candidate to replace McCarthy.

“There’s a point in time where Kevin is going to lose credibility because he can’t make this deal,” Buck said.

On the other hand, another McCarthy supporter, Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart told MSNBC the GOP leader could lose support in his conference if he gives the detractors too much in a deal.

Stewart said he believes McCarthy is already too close to that point and the detractors have run out of things to ask for. “At a certain point you just run out of a wish list ... and then if you go beyond that you really would reach a point where the rest of us say, ‘look there are 200 of us who support Kevin, there are a couple dozen or less who don’t and we aren’t going to be ruled by them,’” Stewart said.

He believes that McCarthy has to be careful or he’ll lose support of the 200 already with him. “I know Kevin is aware of that and he’s careful not to go beyond that line,” Stewart concluded.

Late Thursday after the 10th ballot, multiple sources told reporters of a deal between McCarthy and the detractor forming that could peel votes away from the Republican holdouts.

Even with the potential deal, it isn’t certain McCarthy will get all the opposition Republicans to support him. He can’t afford to lose more than four votes from his own GOP conference to secure victory.

Rep. Ralph Norman, a leader of the anti-McCarthy Republicans, told reporters that a deal is close. When asked if he will support McCarthy after he gets the deal in writing, “the devil’s in the details,” he said.

Second day

A new contender for speaker emerged on the second day of voting. The House GOP majority appeared to get closer to an agreement but reports of closed door negotiations have varied. After three more ballots by the close of Wednesday, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy continued to fall short of the 218 votes needed to claim the speaker’s gavel.

Detractor Republicans nominated and supported Florida Rep. Byron Donalds for speaker. He is a second-term congressman and a rising star among conservatives. Donalds supported McCarthy the first day before flipping his vote and running against him.

Discussions between McCarthy and the Republican holdouts reportedly happened throughout the afternoon. Donalds told reporters his demands center around rules changes. Restoring the “motion to vacate is one of the key ones, I think it just has to happen,” he said.

He considers this rule change and others important to decentralize power in the House speaker and allow for members to get work done for the American people. “I leave my wife and children for too many days to come up here and just walk back and forth from the Longworth [office] building,” Donalds said.

The congressman reiterated he wants the “tools” and “a leader” to make real change.

Rep Byron Donalds told reporters that he has spoken to Kevin McCarthy and plans to again today. He declined to comment when asked if McCarthy should drop out.



House members continued to divide their votes for speaker on the second day, denying any candidate the votes needed to claim the speaker’s gavel.

Donalds’ colleagues pointed out that if he were elected speaker, he would become the first Black speaker of the House of Representatives. Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri tweeted her opinion that even though Donald is Black, he’s not a historic candidate, and said he was merely a prop for an agenda “perpetuating white supremacy.”

The congressman took issue with her comments and responded with a call for a debate on policies and outcomes.

First day

On the first day of the newly elected 118th Congress, the House of Representatives failed to choose a speaker after three ballots, with the expected winner McCarthy falling short of the votes required to claim the speaker’s gavel.

The Republican Party holds a slim majority in the lower chamber but could not unify around a single candidate. On the third ballot, 20 Republicans voted for a protest candidate, keeping McCarthy short of the 218 votes needed. The GOP’s thin majority means McCarthy couldn’t lose more than four votes from his own conference.

This is the first time since 1923 that multiple ballots were needed to choose a speaker.

As the day proceeded, McCarthy lost the support of one additional Republican. Donalds, who voted for McCarthy twice, flipped his vote to join the detractors on the third ballot.

On the first and second ballots, McCarthy could only garner the support of 203 of the 222 voting Republicans. Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York received 212 votes, or all of the Democratic members in the chamber. The Democrats were missing one vote because of the recent passing of Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia.

The remaining votes were cast for various GOP members in protest on the first ballot. Republican Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona received 10 votes and Jim Jordan of Ohio received six votes. Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Donalds, and former Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York each received one vote.

On the second ballot the protest votes coalesced around Jordan. However, Jordan supports McCarthy. The detractors said Jordan not wanting to become speaker is what made him their preferred nominee.

During the first vote, Biggs tweeted, “We barely got through half the ballot before confirming that McCarthy is still well short of 218 votes. My colleagues have made clear that our party deserves a new leader. McCarthy should stand down and allow us to select someone else in the next ballot.”

McCarthy, however, said that he would not take his name out of the race regardless of how many rounds of voting it takes. Biggs and his allies have also said they won’t back down, leaving the House at a standstill.

Biggs said that he doesn’t intend to become speaker himself, rather he ran to prove McCarthy doesn’t have the votes needed from their conference. The Republican detractors have said they hope in succeeding ballots the GOP conference can rally around a “consensus candidate” other than McCarthy.

Jordan is a former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, and some members of the caucus voted for him instead of McCarthy. But Jordan has become a close ally of McCarthy and supported him on the three ballots. Jordan gave a speech nominating McCarthy before the second ballot and was seen talking with those who voted for him, presumably trying to whip their votes for McCarthy.

Shortly after voting closed on the first ballot, voting convened on a second ballot. After Jordan nominated McCarthy, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida nominated Jordan.

Before the third ballot, Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas gave an impassioned speech insisting that his group’s protest votes were not personal against McCarthy. Roy said he either needs the right leadership or a rules package change that will allow for an open amendment process, single issue bills and other changes.

He ended his speech by saying that his demands will ensure that a bill like the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill passed just weeks ago would not get passed by the House without rigorous debate.

The House Republicans who have voted against McCarthy

Rep. Andy Biggs. Rep. Dan Bishop*. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Rep. Josh Brecheen*. Rep. Michael Cloud*. Rep. Andrew Clyde*. Rep. Eli Crane. Rep. Bryon Donalds*. Rep. Matt Gaetz. Rep. Bob Good. Rep. Paul Gosar*. Rep. Andy Harris **. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna*. Rep. Mary Miller*. Rep. Ralph Norman*. Rep. Andy Ogles*. Rep. Scott Perry*. Rep. Matt Rosendale. Rep. Chip Roy*. Rep. Keith Self*.

(*GOP members who flipped their vote to McCarthy on the 12th ballot.)

(**GOP members who flipped their vote on the 13th ballot.)

