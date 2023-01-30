Eggs are being confiscated at the border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have reported a spike in people trying to bring eggs across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since 2012, eggs have been deemed a contraband product. According to NPR, eggs were then considered a prohibited product for border transportation because of the transmission of avian influenza. Many people who are bringing eggs across the border don’t realize that it’s illegal to do so.

One of the reasons that people are bringing eggs across the border is the price of eggs. U.S. Customs and Border Protection official Gerrelaine Alcordo told NPR in a statement that shoppers from El Paso, Texas, are buying eggs in Juárez because the eggs are “significantly less expensive.” According to Fortune, eggs in different parts of Mexico can be under $3, while in the U.S., shoppers are seeing much higher prices.

Alcordo told NPR, “Generally, the items are being declared during the primary inspection and when that happens the person can abandon the product without consequence.”

The fine is $300, but can be more for bringing over commercial amounts of eggs.

Due to avian flu, supply chain shortages and inflation, egg prices have been on the rise, per the Deseret News. Price increases from 2022 are expected to last into 2023. The rise in egg prices has been dramatic: Some people are paying more than $5 for a carton of eggs.

There are additional reasons for the price increase, such as supply chain shortages.

Farmers are having to account for the egg demand, the cost of supplies and the increased price of feeding a chicken. CNN reported that Emily Metz, CEO of the American Egg Board, said that “the supply squeeze isn’t the only thing contributing to higher egg prices. ... Higher fuel, feed and other producer cost are also driving up wholesale prices, she said. And then there’s that high demand for eggs, which spikes this time of year.”