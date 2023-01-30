Country superstar and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan is going on tour.

Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour

Bryan has announced a 36-city tour that kicks off in June and runs through October — including an Aug. 4 stop at USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

The “Country On Tour” is named after Bryan’s 30th No. 1 single, which hit the top spot on the country singles chart just before Christmas, per the news release.

For the tour, Bryan is bringing a number of up-and-coming guest artists with him — including Season 19 “American Idol” winner Chayce Beckham.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan said in a statement. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Beckham drew comparison to Bruce Springsteen during his time on “Idol” in 2021, and previously said he was pushed by his family to audition after a “roller coaster” of a year where he struggled with alcoholism and self-worth, the Deseret News reported.

“Whenever everything else was bad, music was always there, and that would just kind of keep me grounded at all times. For me, it’s everything.” the singer said during his “Idol” audition. “I’m grateful for all the negatives, all the positives, everything that’s happened in my life that’s added up to this. So I’m going to take this shot, and I don’t think I’ll miss.”

In addition to his upcoming tour, Bryan is also preparing to perform several dates at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre. The country singer will perform throughout February, March and April, according to the news release.

It’s a busy year for Bryan, so what does this mean for “American Idol”?

Is Luke Bryan still a judge on ‘American Idol’ 2023?

Bryan has been a judge on “American Idol” since 2018, per People.

The 2023 season of “American Idol” begins Feb. 19 and will mark Bryan’s sixth season with the show. The first several rounds of “Idol” are pre-recorded — the show filmed the Hollywood round in December, according to Parade. So “Idol” will not conflict with Bryan’s performances in Las Vegas.

Last year, “Idol” announced its Season 20 winner on May 22. The show will likely end around the same time this year, meaning it will conclude a few weeks before Bryan’s “Country On Tour” kicks off.

Longtime judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will also join Bryan as judges for Season 21, alongside host Ryan Seacrest.