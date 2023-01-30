Facebook Twitter
Ford slashes prices, fuels EV price wars

This move comes after Tesla reduced prices for some models earlier this month

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
In this photo, the reflection of the front of a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E is seen in the window as it is charging at a Ford dealer in Wexford, Pa. Ford recently said said it is cutting prices and “significantly” ramping up production for its electric Mustang model.

Ford’s latest announcement sent ripples through the electric vehicle industry. The automaker said it was cutting prices and “significantly” ramping up production for its electric Mustang model.

More than six months ago, Ford raised the price of the Mach-E by as much as $10,000 and pointed to inflated costs and supply chain issues as the reason. The price is coming back down.

Why is Ford reducing prices?

The Mach-E 2023 will cost $900 to $5,900 less, while Ford plans to produce 130,000 EVs for North America and Europe this year, up from 78,000, as The Verge reported.

“We are not going to cede ground to anyone. We are producing more EVs to reduce customer wait times, offering competitive pricing and working to create an ownership experience that is second to none,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer at Ford Model e division, according to a press release.

Gjaja revealed in a press conference that the automaker is “responding to changes in the marketplace,” per The Verge.

“We want to stay competitive in the marketplace,” Gjaja said, citing requirements for the $7,500 tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act — to qualify, the vehicle should have a retail price of less than $80,000 for trucks and vans, $55,000 for other cars, and be assembled in the U.S.

Can EVs get cheaper?

Ford’s move follows Tesla’s. Elon Musk’s company slashed prices earlier this month, as I previously reported for the Deseret News. The new prices put the high-end Model 3 Performance at nearly $54,000, cheaper than its previous price tag of nearly $63,000 — a 14% cut. The model now also qualified for tax credits.

“The increasingly competitive pricing for electric vehicles could prolong Ford’s timeframe for a meaningful contribution from its electric vehicle offering to profitability, and underlines the need to reduce vehicle costs through lower battery costs and manufacturing efficiencies, in addition to higher production rates,” Moody’s analyst Rene Lipsch told The Hill.

Last year, data from Kelley Blue Book said that the average cost of EVs in 2022 was $65,041, as expensive as a luxury car. Looks like that trend may be changing and that’s good news for customers.

