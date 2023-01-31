Pedestrian in crosswalk dies after being hit by 2 cars in Salt Lake City

A man crossing a Salt Lake street in a crosswalk was hit by two vehicles and killed Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the Fairpark neighborhood, at 1200 West and 600 North, just before 8:20 a.m. Salt Lake police say Alan Dice, 69, was crossing 600 North in a crosswalk when he was first hit by a station wagon.

"The driver of a white station wagon hit the man while turning east onto 600 North," police said in a statement.

The driver of the station wagon stopped and got out of his car. But while the driver was helping the victim, a second car hit Dice again, according to police.

"Officers believe the second vehicle, a black SUV, turning east onto 600 North, hit both a bystander and the man on the ground," police said.

Dice died at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle, who was also hit, was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours as the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team investigated. Police said both drivers were cooperating with the investigation and any related citations or arrests were not made as of Tuesday afternoon.

