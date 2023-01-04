FDA approves pharmacies to distribute abortion pills

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved abortion pills to be distributed to patients with a doctor’s prescription, taking a step toward making the pill more available in retail pharmacies and through mail order.

The FDA said in a release that retail pharmacies — like CVS and Walgreens — no longer have the previous restriction against selling the abortion drug mifepristone, branded as Mifeprex, as long as they go through the required certification process.

But ultimately, ever since the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, each state’s laws will determine if abortion is legal and if the wider availability of the drug has an effect.

Over a dozen states instituted abortion bans, some of which included the use of mifepristone, after the court’s ruling last year, as Reuters reported.

“Although the FDA’s announcement today will not solve access issues for every person seeking abortion care, it will allow more patients who need mifepristone for medication abortion additional options to secure this vital drug,” The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists told The Associated Press.

Along with fewer restrictions on who can sell the drug, the FDA also removed the previous requirement to pick the drug up in person, per a post on the company’s website.

“Being able to access your prescribed medication abortion through the mail or to pick it up in person from a pharmacy like any other prescription is a game changer for people trying to access basic health care,” Planned Parenthood’s President Alexis McGill Johnson told Reuters.

Both CVS and Walgreens are looking into applying for certification to sell the drug, Reuters reported.