After months of medical recovery, Al Roker will return to the ‘Today’ show

After an extended absence from NBC’s “Today” for medical issues, Al Roker will finally return to the morning news show, Today announced.

In mid-November 2022, Roker suffered blood clots in his lungs and legs. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote on Instagram in November.

The “Today” weatherman sat out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 25 years and the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree while he continued his recovery.

“Listen, it’s been a tough slog. I’m not going to deny this,” he said in a Dec. 12 video call from his home, per “Today.” “It’s been the hardest one yet, and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

Roker went through two stays at the hospital and was released on Dec. 8. He posted on Instagram, celebrating his long-awaited return home.

“Home!” Roker wrote. “So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.”

The 68-year-old received lots of love and support from his fans and colleagues during his recovery. Last month, Roker’s co-hosts, as well as staff, crew and others, gathered outside his home to sing Christmas carols.

He shared the experience on his Instagram page, which he has been using to share updates on his health.

Roker will return to the “Today” show on Friday, Jan. 6, after two months of absence, “Today” reports.

“He will be here in studio 1A. This is his place,” said Hoda Kotb in an announcement on the “Today” show. “He will be in his seat where he belongs. I can’t wait for that.”