What flying this holiday season actually looked like

This holiday season, unusually bad weather made traveling difficult. Those who flew with Southwest Airlines had a particularly difficult run.

Customers were stranded due to mass cancellations. CNBC said, “The systemwide chaos stranded hundreds of thousands of customers over the holiday week and drew scrutiny from Washington.”

The reason for the mass cancellations is multifaceted. According to The New York Times, the combination of bad weather and operational issues led to the cancellations.

To understand what customers dealt with when flying during the holiday season, I talked with Lisa Hummel, whose family recently flew on Southwest.

What it was like to face multiple flight cancellations

Last week, when Hummel and her family left for an early flight headed to Disneyland, they had no idea how chaotic the next week would be.

“We got to the airport really early — it was 2:30, 3 o’clock in the morning. We had an early flight,” she told me.

The Hummel family was flying Southwest for a vacation to “the most magical place on earth” from Salt Lake City. She said that after checking in their bags and getting through security, they heard an announcement saying that their flight would be delayed “because they were waiting for a flight crew to come in.”

Around an hour after the scheduled departure, the flight crew had arrived and everyone boarded the plane. “They got us all loaded up on the plane and then found out that the oxygen tanks were too low. Then, we had to get off of the plane.” By the time everyone boarded the new plane, the Hummels realized that they were going to miss their connecting flight in Las Vegas.

When they arrived in Las Vegas at around 8:15 a.m., she said, “All of a sudden, everyone on the plane that had connecting flights got text messages saying that our flights were rescheduled for in two days.”

The family talked to customer service and said that they wanted to see if they could get to Disneyland sooner. The customer service worker said that they could get a flight landing in Orange County as opposed to Los Angeles, their original destination. When the Hummels arrived at the gate and were waiting to board the plane, she said that they heard the same thing as before — the flight was delayed because they were waiting for a flight crew.

“Then, it kept getting delayed and delayed and delayed.” Their flight was supposed to take off at 9:30 a.m. and the Hummel family waited until 6:30 p.m. Then, they heard another announcement, the flight was canceled again.

She said that she was told it would be 3-4 days before she could fly to her destination.

The family didn’t know what to do. She said that “there were probably thousands of people” running around to get to car rentals or to find their luggage.

They waited to find out where their luggage was and found out that it had already been sent to the Los Angeles International Airport on a different plane. All car rentals were gone and all buses were full until evening the next day, so the family got a hotel in the area.

They made a deal with a driver to get them from Las Vegas to Anaheim at 4 a.m. the next day. After a long drive, they ended up in Anaheim and they were able to check into their hotel and start their Disneyland vacation.

But the story doesn’t end there.

The next day, family members took an Uber from Disneyland to LAX to see if they could get their luggage. When they arrived at the airport, they were told that their luggage was actually still in Las Vegas. “By this point, we were wearing our same clothes for two days,” she said. At that point, they went to get new clothes and new items that they needed.

After another day, a worker at LAX called the family and said that the airlines had their luggage — but they were unable to ship it overnight, but otherwise there might be a slight delay. The family would have to return to LAX to pick it up. Finally, the family was able to have two days of uninterrupted vacation time.

Fortunately, she said, their flight home didn’t have any problems.

The family filed for compensation on Jan. 1 after arriving home from their vacation. As of Wednesday morning, the family hasn’t heard back from Southwest about any potential compensation yet.

Hummel isn’t alone in experiencing cancellations and delays. Michelle Perkins told her story to CNN. She and her husband planned a trip to Orlando for their six children. Their trip was canceled and they went to collect their luggage and car seats, only to be told that their things had continued to Orlando.

Perkins said to CNN, “We went back to the airport to pick it up, and they denied that our luggage was still there, we told them that it was tracked at Las Vegas, so then they changed their story and said it was in a secure location on the tarmac and they cannot get it because there are too many bags.” As of Monday, they had not received their luggage back yet.

Compensation for canceled flights

While some customers are still waiting for compensation for canceled flights, Southwest has announced that it will automatically give out frequent flier points.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said that “no amount of apologies” will make the situation right and began rolling out additional compensation. CBS News reported, “Southwest said in an email that it is providing 25,000 points to people whose flights were canceled or delayed for more than three hours between Dec. 24 to Jan. 2. The airline said it will give 25,000 points for each paid and ticketed flier on their reservation.”