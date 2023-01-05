Tired of hot chocolate? Try butterbeer

In the wizarding world of “Harry Potter,” everyone knows butterbeer.

This favorite drink of wizards and witches appears throughout the movies and the books. The trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley often drink it at the Three Broomsticks on their Hogsmeade excursions.

Whether you’ve been to Universal Studios and sipped on butterbeer or have never tried it, butterbeer can be a fun drink to make at home.

Here’s an easy recipe that you can whip up in a jiffy.

Butterbeer recipe

This recipe works for one big mug of butterbeer. This is how I make my butterbeer.

What you’ll need:



1 cup chilled cream soda.

2 teaspoons butter, melted and cooled.

4 tablespoons butterscotch syrup.

Ice cubes (optional).

2 teaspoons cool whipped topping.

2 teaspoons vanilla ice cream.

What to do:



Take a whisk and mix together the cream soda, butter and butterscotch syrup until well-combined. Put into a mug. Blend together with two or three ice cubes if you would like a creamier texture and colder butterbeer. In a separate bowl, hand whip the whipped topping with the ice cream. Put the dairy topping on top of the butterbeer.

Here’s another recipe to try from Recipe Critic.

What you’ll need:



2 cans or bottles of cream soda.

2 tablespoons butterscotch syrup.

2 teaspoons butter extract.

1 cup whipped cream.

What you’ll do:

