This Rose Bowl stat may add insult to injury for Utah football

Utah football’s Rose Bowl battle against Penn State on Monday was “the least-watched Rose Bowl on record,” according to viewership data analyzed by The Athletic.

Around 10 million viewers (10.2) tuned in for this year’s game, which Utah lost 35-21 after quarterback Cam Rising suffered a leg injury during the third quarter.

That figure is down nearly 40% from last year, when 16.6 million people watched Utah take on Ohio State.

“The previous Rose Bowl low was 13.6 million for Stanford-Iowa in 2016,” The Athletic reported.

One factor that may help explain the shift in viewership is that the 2023 Rose Bowl was played a day later than normal. The game typically takes place on New Year’s Day, but it was moved to Monday, Jan. 2 this year since Jan. 1 fell on a Sunday.

Although many Americans did have Monday off work, some spent the afternoon traveling home from a holiday weekend adventure rather than sitting on the couch watching football.

Still, the Rose Bowl’s 10.2 million viewers made it the most popular bowl game behind the two College Football Playoff semifinals, The Athletic reported. It had more than 1 million more viewers than the ESPN broadcasts of the Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State (9.1 million) and the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson (8.7 million).

“Tulane’s dramatic 46-45 comeback win over USC in the Cotton Bowl, aired immediately before the Rose, drew just 4.2 million, lowest of any New Year’s Six bowl since the current format began in 2014, and lower than this year’s Gator, Cheez-It and Alamo bowls, per ESPN,” the article said.

By far the most popular bowl games of the season were the high-stakes College Football Playoff semifinals, which aired on Saturday, Dec. 31. More than 20 million people watched Georgia take on Ohio State at the Peach Bowl (22.4 million), and a similar number of viewers (21.7 million) saw TCU and Michigan battle it out in the Fiesta Bowl.

Those numbers were high enough to make up for other bowls’ disappointing results, The Athletic reported.

“Thanks to garnering the highest semifinal viewership numbers in five years ... ESPN’s entire New Year’s Six package averaged nearly 13 million viewers, its most watched lineup in three years,” the article said.

The Athletic noted that ESPN pays hundreds of millions of dollars each year for the rights to broadcast the highest profile bowl games of the season.

“ESPN currently pays a reported $470 million annually to broadcast the College Football Playoff final, plus separate fees for the TV rights to the Rose, Orange, Cotton, and Sugar bowls that bring the yearly combined rights cost to more than $600 million,” the article said.

