What does it mean to 'do all things through Christ?' The Young Men and Young Women general presidencies on the 2023 youth theme'If we choose to truly understand and act on those 10 words, what we "do" will change this year as we come to Christ,' President Cordon saysPublished: Jan 5, 2023, 12:40 p.m. MST