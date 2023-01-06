Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 6, 2023 
Travel

Delta Air Lines will soon be offering free Wi-Fi on flights

Delta claims the new Wi-Fi network will offer its customers the ‘best-in-class in-flight connectivity’

By Madison Selcho Madison Selcho
A sign for a Delta ticket counter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.

A sign for a Delta ticket counter is shown Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2008, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Delta Airlines announced that beginning Feb. 1, most of their domestic flights will have free Wi-Fi for customers to use in flight.

Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

Delta Air Lines announced that it will soon be rolling out free Wi-Fi on most flights.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: CNN reported that after investing more than $1 billion into Wi-Fi technology over the last couple of years, Delta will be allowing free Wi-Fi on flights beginning Feb. 1.

“It’s going to be free, it’s going to be fast and it’s going to be available for everyone,” Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO, said on Thursday, per CNN.

Details: The Wall Street Journal reported that Bastian said that 80% of the airline’s “domestic mainline fleet” will be ready to give free Wi-Fi to its passengers. By the end of 2023, more than 700 Delta planes will be ready to offer free Wi-Fi.

Though it costs passengers no money to use, Delta is requiring its customers to log in to their SkyMiles account in order to receive access to the Wi-Fi network, according to NBC DFW.

What’s been said: Bastian said in a statement about the new Wi-Fi plan, “We didn’t just want free Wi-Fi to offer base-level service — we wanted it to be transformative for the entire onboard experience.”

CNBC reported that the airline claims that the Wi-Fi will offer its customers “best-in-class in-flight connectivity.”

“It is imperative all customers onboard can enjoy their favorite content just as they would at home, and we’ve put this system through meticulous tests to make that possible,” Bastian said.

