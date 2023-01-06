This week on Reddit: Users discuss what our society’s greatest ‘scams’ are

Wondering what’s generating the latest buzz on Reddit? We’ve got you covered.
This week on Reddit, users dove into the topic of “scams” in our society — the kind we know are there, but live with anyway. Here are some of the thoughts users shared on the “scams” we have grown accustomed to.
The question: “What’s 100% a scam but we accepted it in our society?” Reddit user u/Montazio asked.
Reactions: The question received over 32,000 comments from Reddit users sharing the things they consider “scams” in our society. Some responses included:
- “That health insurance doesn’t cover your eyes or teeth.”
- “The price of printer ink.”
- “I was looking for tickets to a pro hockey game. The ticket price was $108 and the Ticketmaster fee was $83. Needless to say, I didn’t buy the ticket.”
- “Political promises.”
- “A fee to pay your bill.”
- And, “Convenience fees on electronic payments.”
Most popular comment: Out of hundreds of reactions, the comment with the most buzz was “college bookstores.” The comment got hundreds of responses from users who shared disdain for spending hundreds of dollars on textbooks. Here are a few of the best comments:
- “I will neither confirm nor deny that I may verbally let my students know if pdf versions of the textbook are freely available online.”
- “Big shout out to professors that write in class description (no textbook required) or those that will share a free pdf link to the same book.”
- “Ya, paying $200 for a required physical book, in order to read the required 1/10th of it, and then the College makes it obsolete the next year even tho it’s only 1 year old, so you can’t even sell it to the next students. Not even I.T. books (which I could maybe understand) but History/English/Physics books, which NEVER CHANGE.”