This week on Reddit: Users discuss what our society’s greatest ‘scams’ are

This week on Reddit, users dove into the topic of “scams” in our society — the kind we know are there, but live with anyway. Here are some of the thoughts users shared on the “scams” we have grown accustomed to.

The question: “What’s 100% a scam but we accepted it in our society?” Reddit user u/Montazio asked.

Reactions: The question received over 32,000 comments from Reddit users sharing the things they consider “scams” in our society. Some responses included:



“That health insurance doesn’t cover your eyes or teeth.”

“The price of printer ink.”

“I was looking for tickets to a pro hockey game. The ticket price was $108 and the Ticketmaster fee was $83. Needless to say, I didn’t buy the ticket.”

“Political promises.”

“A fee to pay your bill.”

And, “Convenience fees on electronic payments.”

Most popular comment: Out of hundreds of reactions, the comment with the most buzz was “college bookstores.” The comment got hundreds of responses from users who shared disdain for spending hundreds of dollars on textbooks. Here are a few of the best comments:

