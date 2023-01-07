Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 7, 2023 | 
Utah State Aggies Sports Utah State Basketball

Boise State wins 82-59 over Utah State

By Associated Press
SHARE Boise State wins 82-59 over Utah State
Boise State guard Vince Barringer dunks against Utah State

Boise State guard Vince Barringer dunks against Utah State during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Boise, Idaho.

Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart’s 19 points helped Boise State defeat Utah State 82-59 on Saturday night.

Degenhart had 10 rebounds for the Broncos (12-4, 2-1 Mountain West). Max Rice scored 14 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Chibuzo Agbo shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Aggies (13-3, 2-1) were led in scoring by Taylor Funk, who finished with 14 points. Sean Bairstow added 10 points for Utah State. Max Shulga also had nine points and six rebounds.

Boise State took the lead with 16:58 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Degenhart led the Broncos in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 45-30 at the break. Boise State outscored Utah State in the second half by eight points, with Rice scoring a team-high eight points after halftime.

Boise State plays UNLV on the road on Wednesday, and Utah State hosts Wyoming on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Next Up In Sports
How the NFL is honoring Damar Hamlin this weekend
3 keys to BYU’s win over San Diego
3 keys to Oregon’s 70-60 upset win over cold-shooting Utah
BYU’s hire of Sione Po’uha, Justin Ena gives Kalani Sitake a valued recruiting twist
2030 Winter Olympics bid timeline: Countdown to a choice that’s not coming anytime soon
Former 4-star Stanford wide receiver is transferring to Utah State