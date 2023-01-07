A new tradition for the Jazz in Sacramento?

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

You remember the Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings vomit game, right?

The Jazz were in Sacramento last season, a fan sitting court side threw up on the court, stalling the game, disgusting everyone in the building and dominating the headlines for the next 24 hours. Oh, and Kings head coach Luke Walton was swiftly fired after the game, a move unrelated to the vomit.

Well, there I was, back in Sacramento, just over a year later, sitting in the same seat when all of a sudden I felt like I was having déjà vu. Only this time it wasn’t a fan, it was Jazz rookie Walker Kessler.

He’d just been unintentionally kicked on a play — a knee to the stomach and a shin to the ... lower bits — he leaned over trying to catch his breath but as soon as he was able to get some wind, his body let him know that there was going to be more than air coming out of his mouth.

Kessler ran to the sideline and started to dry heave into a towel. He ran into the tunnel, the same tunnel the fan had been escorted through last season, and rushed toward a trash can.

The Jazz’s rookie center was able to collect himself, come back out onto the court and finish the game but was definitely shaken up and noted later that it was not something he’s ever experienced before.

Fans at the Golden 1 Center can’t say the same thing. That’s two years running that someone has thrown up near or inside that tunnel when the Jazz have been in town.

PBJ

Two nights before the Jazz played the Kings they were in San Francisco playing the Golden State Warriors.

Patrick Baldwin Jr., (notice his initials are that of a very popular sandwich) a rookie who has been splitting his time with Golden State and its G League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors, got late notice that day following practice in Santa Cruz that he needed to make his way up to San Francisco to join the NBA squad. He arrived an hour before tipoff.

He scored 11 points in 13 minutes off the bench. He played incredibly under the circumstances and considering his limited experience.

What did he eat on the car ride up from Santa Cruz? A peanut butter and jelly sandwich, his go-to snack as of about a week ago, which was WHEN HE HAD HIS FIRST EVER PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY SANDWICH.

I know that this has nothing to do with the Jazz other than they were the team on the losing side of Baldwin and the rest of the Warriors that night, but this is one of the craziest things I’ve ever heard.

This guy, who is 20 years old, whose initials are P.B.J., went his entire life not having eaten a PBJ sandwich, and that just feels like a crime.

New with the Jazz

This week in Jazz history

On Jan. 4, 1975, the New Orleans Jazz set a then NBA record (for games played with the use of the 24-second shot clock) by scoring only 20 points in the first half of a 111-89 loss at Seattle. The record stood for nearly 25 years before the Los Angeles Clippers scored 19 points in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 14, 1999.

This week on ‘Unsalvageable’

Check out “Unsalvageable,” hosted by Deseret News Utah Jazz beat reporter Sarah Todd and lifelong Jazz fan Greg Foster (no, not that Greg Foster).

This week the crew talks about Lauri Markkanen’s case for an All-Star bid before digging into the Jazz’s recent losing streak. Stay tuned until the end of the episode for details on how you can win a Markkanen poster!

New episodes come out every week. You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and anywhere else you stream podcasts.

Stat of the week

Lauri Markkanen once again set a new career-high in points when he scored 49 against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. It’s the most points a Utah Jazz player has scored in a regular season game since Karl Malone scored 56 in 1998.

From the archives

Extra points

Why Collin Sexton is sidelined for a week with same hamstring injury (KSL.com)

When are players on the Utah Jazz eligible to sign extensions? (Salt Lake Tribune)

The two best iso players in the NBA played for the Jazz in 2022 (Deseret News)

Donovan Mitchell made NBA history — and scored 71 points along the way (Deseret News)

Around the league

First fan returns for NBA All-Star voting are in.

An NBA veteran and rookie who have embraced changing their shots.

LeBron James and the legend of an 8-point game.

Up next

Jan. 7 | 6 p.m. | Utah Jazz @ Chicago Bulls | AT&T SportsNet

Jan. 8 | 4 p.m. | Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies | AT&T SportsNet

Jan. 10 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | AT&T SportsNet

Jan. 13 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic | AT&T SportsNet

Jan. 14 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers | AT&T SportsNet