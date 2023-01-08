Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots between Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill, Associated Press

MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-118, on Sunday night.

The Grizzlies were playing without Ja Morant, but they have the highest rated defense in the league and a really impressive home record (16-3 after beating the Jazz) and they’ve had to play six games this season without Morant, now winning the last three.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

  • The Jazz committed 21 turnovers that turned into 27 points for the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Memphis took incredible care of the ball and only gave up 13 points off 10 turnovers.
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill, Associated Press
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) blocks a shot by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill, Associated Press
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill, Associated Press
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane shoots against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill, Associated Press
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks shoots against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill, Associated Press
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) handles the ball ahead of Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill, Associated Press
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill, Associated Press
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) goes up for a dunk ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill, Associated Press
  • Jordan Clarkson had 17 points, 3 assists and 2 steals but was issued a flagrant 2 foul and ejected early in the fourth quarter after hitting Desmond Bane across the head. He was in a pretty nice groove and was getting some good looks out of multiple actions for the Jazz and there’s no doubt the Jazz missed his production in the final minutes.
  • In the closing minutes of the game, with a chance to still come back, Kelly Olynyk suffered an ankle injury and he left the court to go to the locker room. So the Jazz’s closing game plan continued to change. 

