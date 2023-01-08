3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-118, on Sunday night.

The Grizzlies were playing without Ja Morant, but they have the highest rated defense in the league and a really impressive home record (16-3 after beating the Jazz) and they’ve had to play six games this season without Morant, now winning the last three.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:



The Jazz committed 21 turnovers that turned into 27 points for the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Memphis took incredible care of the ball and only gave up 13 points off 10 turnovers.

